Nation, Current Affairs

Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins fast to ‘restore peace’ in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 11, 2017, 3:15 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 3:15 am IST
The violence is bad news for the BJP, which swept to power in Madhya Pradesh 14 years ago.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins his indefinite fast in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins his indefinite fast in Bhopal on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan began an indefinite fast here on Saturday to “restore peace” in the state scorched by violence by farmers after his police opened fire on June 6 that killed six men protesting for debt relief and better crop prices.

While he called for peace, state agriculture minister Gourishankar Bisen ruled out loan waiver for farmers, saying they have been given interest-free loans.

The opposition termed the CM’s move a “drama” and criticised his “hypocrisy”. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajay Singh said, “While farmers are on roads with their demands, the CM is doing his drama. He will now spend crores of rupees in this drama.”

"Chouhan is trying to divert the public's attention from the core issue and is using cheap tricks," said the Congress leader.

The CM, however, said his fast at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan would continue till peace is restored in the entire state. He called his move Gandhigiri, and appealed to farmers to end protests.

"I can feel the pain of farmers and want - from the core of heart - this violence to end. I genuinely want to resolve problems of the people. I assure a fair probe into the police firing and promise to bring the culprits to book", he said.

He said protests were not justified because the government was willing to listen to the aggrieved people. "I am ready to talk to you," he said, while again blaming the Congress for instigating violence.

Unimpressed by his gesture, a farmers’ body led by former RSS leader Shiv Kumar Sharma called for a "jail bhoro" agitation on Sunday to protest the police action at Mandsaur which has been hit by large-scale violence with several vehicles burnt and buildings torched.

The violence is bad news for the BJP, which swept to power in Madhya Pradesh 14 years ago. As the state, ravaged by drought and farm suicides, goes to the polls next year, the latest unrest has armed the Opposition with a rallying point against the BJP government.

Tags: cm shivraj singh chouhan, gourishankar bisen
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Smart toddler shows baby how to escape crib and the Internet is amazed

The video has amassed almost 45 million views and over 4 lakh shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Brave woman catches snake using pillow case

The viral video was posted on Facebook and has got over 4.1 million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)
 

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal seeks 10th title, faces Stanislas Wawrinka in final

"It's true that 10 is a beautiful number, but actually my favourite is nine," said Rafael Nadal, the nine-time champion at Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Six-year-old girl sheds skin like snakes due to rare condition

Hanna's parents have to also take care that she doesn’t sweat because the glands are blocked by the skin and that causes her to faint. (Photo: Facebook/MeganBarrott)
 

New iPhone 8 renders show off running iOS 11 and design

Render image of an upcoming iPhone model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Learning regional language a must, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka: Dr G Parameshwar to be Home Minister till session ends

CM Siddaramaiah with ministers R. Roshan Baig and Tanveer Sait at the inauguration of the Government VKO School and VKO PU College at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Woman dies at railway station

The son of the woman who died at Ghatkesar.

Khango Konyak to succeed NSCN after Shangyung Khaplang

File photo of Shangwang Shangyung Khaplang, chief of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

Mandsaur: Amid farmers' protest, curfew lifted; Section 144 remains

Farmers stage protest at Indore-Bhopal highway on Friday. Situation remained tense in the state after five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham