Mukul Rohatgi to step down from Attorney General's post

Rohatgi said he does not want to seek to continue as the AGI for the second-term.
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi briefs the media. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi has written to the government, stating his disinterest in continuing as the top law officer.

"I do not want to seek reappointment for the post. I have been made as AG for two terms. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government I was the AG," he said.

Rohatgi's decision comes days after the Centre extended his term along with Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar and Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) for indefinite period.

Son of former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi was appointed as the 14th attorney general of India in June 2014.

He has represented the Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases.

