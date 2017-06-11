 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates and rival captains as India take on South Africa – will hold key in the outcome of what is termed as virtual quarterfinal clash in ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: PTI / AFP) Live| ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli seeks spot in semis
 
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Pakistan violates truce in Ramgarh sector, BSF retaliates

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
The Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing continued for about 45 minutes.
Indian armed forces personnel. (Photo: File)
Ramgarh (J&K): The Pakistan Rangers on Sunday violated unprovoked ceasefire on forward Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector at 10:45 am.

The Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing continued for about 45 minutes.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

In the another incident earlier in the day, the Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district at 9:45 am.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district along the LoC.

Tags: pakistan rangers, kashmir unrest, border security force, infiltration attempt
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

