J&K: Pak violates ceasefire in Bhimber Gali sector, Indian Army retaliates

Rajouri: The Indian Army launched a strong retaliatory action after Pakistan again violated ceasefire in the Bhimber Gali sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 9.45 a.m. today along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector.

The Indian Army posts have been since then retaliating swiftly and effectively.

The exchange of fire is currently underway.