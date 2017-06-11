Nation, Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa restricted entry at Poes Garden in Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published Jun 11, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Security personnel posted outside the residence of the late leader prevented Deepa from entering inside.
Deepa also said she came to the Poes Garden residence on the invitation of her brother Deepak, who is known to have good equation with members of Sasikala family. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Deepa also said she came to the Poes Garden residence on the invitation of her brother Deepak, who is known to have good equation with members of Sasikala family. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: High drama prevailed at the Poes Garden residence of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Sunday morning as her niece Deepa Jayakumar was not allowed inside the palatial bungalow. Deepa, who heads the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, arrived at the Poes Garden residence off Cathedral Road in Chennai at around 11 am along with her husband Madhavan.

Security personnel posted outside the residence of the late leader prevented her from entering inside the bungalow, which was bought by Jayalalithaa's mother Sandhya in the late 1960s. 

Deepa told reporters that she was not being allowed inside the premises at the behest of members of the family of AIADMK's interim general secretary VK Sasikala, who is currently in Bengaluru jail. With the late CM having not left behind a will, both Deepa and Deepak, who are Jayalalithaa’s brother’s children, are considered the legal heirs to the property.

Deepa also said she came to the Poes Garden residence on the invitation of her brother Deepak, who is known to have good equation with members of Sasikala family. And for his part, Deepak said no one can deny entry for Deepa into the Poes Garden.

Meanwhile, crew of newly-launched Republic TV was allegedly attacked by private security guards posted at the residence, prompting journalists to go on dharna.

Tags: jayalalithaa, deepa jayakumar, poes garden, sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, wait to file her nomination papers for RK Nagar Assembly seat in Thondayarpettu, Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar declares assets worth Rs 3.05 crore

Deepa, who is contesting as an independent candidate, has declared net income of Rs 5.37 lakh for the period 2016-17.
24 Mar 2017 4:15 PM
Deepa Jayakumar

Will not seek support, will contest alone, says Deepa Jayakumar

She claimed that she will prove in the elections that she is the real legacy of the late CM.
10 Mar 2017 7:15 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 8 won’t support high-speed internet?

(Representational image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weather forecast for India vs South Africa must-win tie

Clear skies and bright sunny day await cricket fans as Virat Kohli and Co square off against AB de Villiers-led South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Macron shines as man with Midas' touch, restores sense of national pride

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)
 

Girl named Sejal trolls SRK for title of his film, his reaction is too hilarious

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is slated to release on August 4.
 

ICC Champions Trophy India vs South Africa: 10 key facts, stats, preview and teams

India will head into their final Group B fixture against the Proteas knowing that a win or washout will put them in the semifinals, while a loss would eliminate the defending champions from the eight-team marquee event. (Photo: ICC)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli trains with red ball

The logic behind Virat Kohli taking red ball throwdown is that it will deviate in air throwing various challenges. (Photo: )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire in Bhimber Gali sector, Indian Army retaliates

The exchange of fire is currently underway. (Representational Image)

UP: Girl scores 81 per cent in 10th Boards exam despite battling blood cancer

Supriya, scored 81 percent marks in the 10th Boards exam. (Photo: ANI)

Kochi: 3 fishermen killed, 11 injured as foreign cargo ship hits fishing boat

The injured fishermen had been admitted to various hospitals here and the condition of two of them was stated to be serious, police said. (Representational Image)

J&K: Pak Army resorts to firing at LoC, areas in Poonch; India retaliate

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, the officer said, adding the firing is presently on. (Representational Image)

Farmers hopeful of justice, laud MP CM's indefinite fast amid protests

Families of those killed in police firing met Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham