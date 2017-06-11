Give befitting reply to India, says Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that no Indian ‘violation’ at the LoC should go without a ‘befitting reply’.

General Bajwa visited the troops deployed along the LoC where they assured him that ‘no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response,’ said a military statement..

The Army chief was given detailed briefing about the “ongoing operations, the Indian ceasefire violations and the Pakistani soldiers' response,” the statement said.

He praised the Kashmiris fighting the “Indian occupation and oppression” for their “right to self-determination.”

The Army chief reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to support the Kashmiris in their struggle.