Nation, Current Affairs

Give befitting reply to India, says Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 3:32 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 3:32 am IST
He praised the Kashmiris fighting the “Indian occupation and oppression” for their “right to self-determination.”
Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: video grab)
 Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (Photo: video grab)

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that no Indian ‘violation’ at the LoC should go without a ‘befitting reply’.

General Bajwa visited the troops deployed along the LoC where they assured him that ‘no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response,’ said a military statement..

The Army chief was given detailed briefing about the “ongoing operations, the Indian ceasefire violations and the Pakistani soldiers' response,” the statement said.

He praised the Kashmiris fighting the “Indian occupation and oppression” for their “right to self-determination.”

The Army chief reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to support the Kashmiris in their struggle.

Tags: army chief qamar javed bajwa, kashmiris
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Smart toddler shows baby how to escape crib and the Internet is amazed

The video has amassed almost 45 million views and over 4 lakh shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Brave woman catches snake using pillow case

The viral video was posted on Facebook and has got over 4.1 million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)
 

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal seeks 10th title, faces Stanislas Wawrinka in final

"It's true that 10 is a beautiful number, but actually my favourite is nine," said Rafael Nadal, the nine-time champion at Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Six-year-old girl sheds skin like snakes due to rare condition

Hanna's parents have to also take care that she doesn’t sweat because the glands are blocked by the skin and that causes her to faint. (Photo: Facebook/MeganBarrott)
 

New iPhone 8 renders show off running iOS 11 and design

Render image of an upcoming iPhone model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Now, day traffic a threat to Bandipur wildlife?

Blaming the road kills on drivers speeding to cross the Bandipur checkposts, one conservation pointed out that after the night traffic ban, the number of vehicles had increased during the day in the park.(Representational Image)

Karnataka: Learning regional language a must, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka: Dr G Parameshwar to be Home Minister till session ends

CM Siddaramaiah with ministers R. Roshan Baig and Tanveer Sait at the inauguration of the Government VKO School and VKO PU College at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Woman dies at railway station

The son of the woman who died at Ghatkesar.

Khango Konyak to succeed NSCN after Shangyung Khaplang

File photo of Shangwang Shangyung Khaplang, chief of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham