Destroy all terrorist camps operating form PoK, says Yoga guru Ramdev

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 10:11 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 10:11 am IST
All the problems emanating from Pakistan is because of PoK and hence India should immediately reclaim PoK, Ramdev said.
Baba Ramdev said that India should destroy all terrorists camps operating from PoK. (Photo: PTI)
Motihari: Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said that India should immediately reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as it was the root cause of all the problems from Pakistan.

"All the problems emanating from Pakistan is because of PoK and hence India should immediately reclaim PoK," he said.

He said India should destroy all terrorists camps operating from PoK.

The Yoga guru was talking to reporters on the third and concluding day of a three-day yoga-cum-meditation camp organised by his Patanjali group as part of Champaran Satyagrah centenary celebrations at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Motihari.

Holding terrorists like Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim responsible for bloodshed at the India-Pakistan border, Ramdev said that these they should be handed over to India, dead or alive.

He, however, praised the people of Pakistan saying that they were good and peace-loving people except some bad elements who believe in bloodshed.

Replying to a query on human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, Ramdev said that Indian army personnel too had their human rights.

In a reply to another question, he said that Patanjali Yogpeeth would set up a unit in Bihar to process products like jaggery, honey and litchi among others this year.

Besides, Ramdev said that Patanjali would also start work on 'cow research and promotion centre' in Bihar in the near future.

Ramdev praised the Nitish Kumar government's decision to implement prohibition in the state and said that 'yoga education' be included in government and private schools in the state.

Inclusion of yoga as part of education would help better the future of students, he said while making it clear that "Yoga is not a political agenda at all."

