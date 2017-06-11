Country can't progress without women empowerment: Amit Shah

Raipur: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said states and the country cannot progress without "matrushakti" (women power).

He was speaking at a function on women empowerment held by the state's Women and Child Development department here at indoor stadium in Budha Talab area this evening. Chief Minister Raman Singh was also present on the occasion.

"The BJP government at the Centre and the states are taking women empowerment with complete seriousness. The country and states cannot become empowered unless its "matrushakti" is empowered," Shah said addressing a huge gathering comprising women.

Listing out various achievements of Narendra Modi government, he said the Centre tried to empower women with "Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna.

He said construction of toilets in households is largely benefiting women and girls.

"Maternity leave for women in the country has been increased to 26 weeks. A large number of women have availed of the benefit under PM Mudra Yojna," Shah added.

He lauded the Raman Singh government for launching several schemes, including PDS, and for enacting Food Security Act in the state.

Shah expressed happiness over the female sex ratio in Chhattisgarh, which is the highest among all states and higher than the national average.

Shah and the CM distributed cheques and other materials to beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojna, Saur Sujla Yojna and others.