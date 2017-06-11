Nation, Current Affairs

Be dedicated to maintaining law and order: Yogi Adityanath to officials

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 9:49 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 9:49 am IST
The government is committed to providing sensitive, transparent and corruption-free administration to the people, Yogi said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Asserting that maintaining law and order, and effective implementation of welfare schemes are among the top priorities of his government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials to work dedicatedly in realising these goals.

Directing police officials to act strictly against criminals, he told them to act promptly against those giving shelter to anti-social elements and take stern action against policemen conniving with them.

"The government is committed to providing sensitive, transparent and corruption-free administration to the people of the state and officials need to work dedicatedly in this direction," Adityanath said.

Attending a meeting to review the law-and-order situation and the development schemes of Lucknow division, he said, "Since Lucknow is the capital, work culture here should be developed in such a manner that it becomes the norm for other districts."

Batting for better avenues of dialogue between officials and peoples' representatives, Adityanath said the latter need not interfere in the functioning of the former but, at the same time, officials respect the elected representatives.

The chief ministers said patrolling on foot will help in curbing crime against women, dacoity, loot and murders to some extent.

He also directed police officials to invoke the Goonda Act, the Gangster Act and the National Security Act against mafias and criminals, besides confiscating properties acquired illegally.

All actions should be transparent and unbiased. Merely lodging an FIR is not sufficient and prompt action should be taken, the chief minister said.

"Those responsible for the incidents in Sitapur, Jewar and Mathura will definitely be taken to task," he said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up cm, law and order
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko stuns Simona Halep for historic French Open triumph

The 20-year-old Jelena Ostapenko, who is the is the first unseeded player to lift the Roland Garros title in the Open era and the first Latvian major champion in history, is the youngest French Open winner since Iva Majoli in 1997 and the first player to win a debut tour-level title at a Slam since Gustavo Kuerten in Paris that same year. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Acid test awaits for Virat Kohli and Co

Their confidence shaken after Sri Lanka effortlessly out-batted them in a high-scoring encounter, the Indian team and Virat Kohli in particular will be keen to ensure that South Africa are continued to be known as "chokers". (Photo: AP)
 

Polaroid enters LED TV market in India, prices start at Rs 7,999

(Representational image)
 

'Apple shoes' up for sale at $15,000

The shoes resurfaced at a garage sale in the US recently, and was retrieved by a friend of Leon Benrimon, from the auctions house Heritage Auctions.
 

Video: Smart toddler shows baby how to escape crib and the Internet is amazed

The video has amassed almost 45 million views and over 4 lakh shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Brave woman catches snake using pillow case

The viral video was posted on Facebook and has got over 4.1 million views. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Country cannot progress without women empowerment, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

No FIRs in love marriages, orders Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

Karnataka: Now, day traffic a threat to Bandipur wildlife?

Blaming the road kills on drivers speeding to cross the Bandipur checkposts, one conservation pointed out that after the night traffic ban, the number of vehicles had increased during the day in the park.(Representational Image)

Karnataka: Learning regional language a must, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka: Dr G Parameshwar to be Home Minister till session ends

CM Siddaramaiah with ministers R. Roshan Baig and Tanveer Sait at the inauguration of the Government VKO School and VKO PU College at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham