5 terrorists killed, weapons seized as Fidayeens try to attack camp: Army

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 8:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 8:22 pm IST
Brigadier YS Ahlawat said this is the fifth infiltration bid that has been eliminated by the Army in the last 3 days.
Brigadier YS Ahlawat. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Baramulla (J&K): The Army on Sunday said 5 hardcore terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, adding that this was a Fidayeen group which was infiltrating to carry out the attack on an Army camp.

Addressing the media, Brigadier YS Ahlawat said this is the fifth infiltration bid that has been eliminated by the Army in the last three days.

"In the ongoing operation of the Uri sector, five hardcore terrorists have been eliminated and large quantities of warlike stores have been recovered," Brigadier Ahlawat said.

Brigadier Ahlawat further asserted that search and sanitization in the area is currently going on.

"So far in the search operation, huge quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered which includes five AK-47, large quantity of explosive, combat dresses, insanitary material, eatables with Pakistan marking and body fitted IEDs with timer mechanisms," Brigadier Ahlawat added.

"The alertness and resilience of the Army groups have not only resulted in elimination of the groups but has also ensured peace and tranquillity in the valley which these group wanted to vitiate specially during the holy month of Ramzan," he added.

The Pakistan Rangers earlier in the day violated unprovoked ceasefire on forward Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh sector.

The Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing continued for about 45 minutes.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

In another incident earlier in the day, the Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district at 9:45 am.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district along the LoC.

