Uttar Pradesh: SP leader’s nephew slaps police official

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 11, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 3:13 am IST
He accused the police of not acknowledging his status and then slapped a police official and hurled abuses at him.
“Mohit Yadav is my name...,” said the 24-year-old, before slapping sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar.
 "Mohit Yadav is my name...," said the 24-year-old, before slapping sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar.

Lucknow: In yet another incident of VIP high-handedness, the nephew of a senior Samajwadi leader has slapped a police officer inside a police station.

Mohit Yadav, nephew of party MLC Ramesh Yadav, physically assaulted some doctors in the Etah district hospital after which he was brought to the police station.

In front of media persons, he accused the police of not acknowledging his status and then slapped a police official and hurled abuses at him.

“Mohit Yadav is my name...,” said the 24-year-old, before slapping sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar. He was immediately arrested and charged with assault and obstructing an official from carrying out his duty. Distancing himself from his nephew’s actions, Ramesh Yadav said, “He will be beaten if he slaps policemen.... I have nothing to do with it.”

