Supreme Court takes a major step to become paperless

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 3:13 am IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Launching an integrated case management information system in the Supreme Court which will enable digital filing of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the combination of “information technology” and “Indian Talent” would  create “India Tomorrow”.

Speaking at a function at Vigyan Bhavan, Mr Modi said it is a step towards paperless Supreme Court.

Mr Modi also hailed the judiciary for its decision to hear cases during the summer break, and said it would strengthen the sense of responsibility among people towards their work.

Mr Modi recalled the Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar’s appeal at Allahabad on April 2 for the higher judiciary to take up hearing of cases, at least for some days during the vacation.

He said the appeal was inspirational, and he has heard very encouraging news in this regard from the Supreme Court and the high courts. He said this spirit brings about a  positive change and engenders a sense of responsibility. Mr Modi said it also creates trust among the common people, which is the key to ‘New India’.

Digital filing in all High Courts soon
Mr Modi urged lawyers to become part of the pro bono scheme launched by the Law Ministry under which advocates can fight cases for the poor for free.

He said several gynaecologists now offer free services to poor pregnant women on 9th of every month on his request. “42,000 students from IT worked for 36 hours non-stop to give solutions to 400 issues the government had flagged,” he recalled.

Mr Modi uploaded the integrated case information management system, marking the introduction of digital filing.

Introducing the system, the CJI said digital filing of cases would make the judicial system “extremely transparent” and rule out any manipulation of records.

Explaining the benefits of the digital filing application, the Chief Justice of India described the initiative as the biggest leap towards introducing technology in the judicial system.

The website aims at integrating the website of all high courts and subordinate courts in the country so that petitions, appeals, applications etc. can be filed through the electronic modem, thus avoid use of paper to make filling system a “paperless”.

The CJI said he intended to put the digital filling process system in place in all the 24 high courts after it is introduced here and would like to see that it takes place in the lower courts across the country. Justice Khehar said this means a litigant will file one case only in his lifetime, in sofar as the paper book is concerned.

“This is a process which will ensure a transparent system. A system which cannot be breached. A system where the documents cannot be manipulated. This digitised process replaces the pleadings.

