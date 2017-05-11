Rajasthan: BJP MLA flayed for ‘selfie’ with fire

Jaipur: “Nero fiddled while Rome burned”. BJP MLA from Bayana in Rajasthan, Bachchu Singh Banshiwal, has managed to prove this saying true as he was accused of taking a selfie in front of a fire breakout in a village in his constituency on Tuesday. This did not go down well with the people who posted angry comments on social media and advised the MLA to work than indulge in self promotion.

Some huts caught fire in Nagla Moroli Daang village on Tuesday. The fire eventually destroyed the huts. The MLA who was passing by stopped and noticed that the officers have not reached the spot. He immediately called them up. Later, he started taking selfies while the fire was still not doused. The MLA had reportedly also posted the selfies on Facebook following which there were slew of comments scolding him for self indulgence at the time of crisis.

After attracting criticism, the MLA tried to clarify by saying that he was only trying to get the administration’s attention. “It wasn’t a selfie. I took the photograph of the fire and sent it to officials so that they arrive immediately. Without my picture the officers might not have shown urgency,” he said.