J&K police suspect Hizbul Mujahideen behind killing of young Army officer

PTI
Published May 11, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 7:02 pm IST
Police have found two empty cartridges of an INSAS rifle at the place where Fayaz was shot dead by the militants in Shopian.
Army personnel paying tribute to the slain army officer Lt. Ummer Fayyaz (inset) during his funeral at his native village Sudsona in Kulgam district on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen may have killed young Kashmiri army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz and an INSAS rifle snatched from cops could have been used in the crime, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police suspect.

A senior police official also said on Thursday that Fayaz's body did not bear any torture marks while adding that the post-mortem report is awaited.

"We have conducted preliminary investigations. It does point out to (the involvement of) a module of Hizbul Mujahideen active in Shopian," Inspector General of Police Kashmir SJM Gillani said.

Police have found two empty cartridges of an INSAS rifle at the place where Fayaz was shot dead by the militants in Shopian.

"We had two incidents of weapon-snatching in south Kashmir recently. We have leads that the Kulgam snatching was carried out by Lashkar militants while Hizb militants were involved in weapon-snatching at Shopian court complex (on May 2). So it could be one of those weapons," he said.

Gillani said the post mortem report was awaited but added that there were no torture marks on Fayaz's body.

"The doctors and police officers who examined the body did not find any torture marks," he said.

Fayaz had gone to attend the wedding of the daughter of his maternal uncle at Batapura, about 74 kms from here, from where he was abducted by the militants at around 10 pm on Tuesday. His bullet riddled body was found yesterday morning.

On his first leave since joining the Army, he had reached Batapura from Akhnoor in Jammu region where he was posted with 2 Rajputana Rifles.

Hailing from Kulgam district, Fayaz was commissioned in the Army in December last year.

The Army has vowed "to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror to justice".

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, kashmiri army officer, ummer fayaz
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

