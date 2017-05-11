Nation, Current Affairs

Police from three states hunt for Justice Karnan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2017, 1:23 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 1:23 am IST
A case of a high court judge on the run?
Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan (Photo: File)
 Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan (Photo: File)

Chennai: Justice C S Karnan has gone underground. The defiant Calcutta High Court judge, sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, is keeping several police teams from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh on their toes the whole of Wednesday. He is changing his locations frequently since morning, according to a police source.

Justice Karnan was at the State Guest House in Chennai when the seven-Judge Bench slapped the jail term on him. He left Wednesday morning saying he was going to Srikalahasti, a pilgrim town in Andhra Pradesh 120 kilometres from Chennai. Shortly afterwards a high-level team from West Bengal Police flew into the city to arrest and take him as the court had directed that he should be jailed in the Calcutta high court jurisdiction area.

The West Bengal police team, led by Surajit Kar Purkayastha, DGP, Home Guards, held discussions with the TN counterparts to chalk out strategy and left for Srikalahasti in the evening, only to return empty-handed along with the Andhra Pradesh Police who were also looking for the judge in vain in the famous temple town. Another team from the Andhra Pradesh Police went to Tada and Sulurpetta in Nellore district.  

The second AP Police team also returned disappointed with no clue about the renegade judge’s whereabouts. Police sources said the team went to Tada after his mobile signal was last picked up near the Andhra Pradesh town close to the Tamil Nadu border. “Since then, both his mobile phones are switched off,” sources said.

On its part, the Tamil Nadu police also sent teams to his son’s residence in Choolaimedu in the city as well as his native place in Cuddalore district.
At the time of going to press, multiple teams of the three state police were searching for Justice Karnan to enforce the Supreme Court order. Upon their arrival, the West Bengal police personnel held discussions with their Tamil Nadu counterparts on executing the arrest order, sources said.

Tags: chennai police, supreme court of india, justice c s karnan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Justin treats himself with Starbucks coffee; plays football with localites

Justin Bieber (Pic: Instagram)
 

Bieber gives 100 free tickets to underprivileged children for his Mumbai concert

Justin Bieber with the kids. (Pic: Twitter/ Psit_vatsal).
 

These Bollywood celebrities added more glamour to Bieber’s already sparkling concert

Celebrities present at the concert.
 

This Hyderabad bus stop is made from 1,000 recycled water bottles

The construction of the bus stop Swaroopnagar colony was taken up by Bamboo House India with their ‘Recycle India’ initiative. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: This ‘head-tennis’ match is absolutely unbelievable and is even going viral

The viral video has got over 4 million views on Facebook and has been shared over 19,000 times with over 56,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Forget OLA and UBER, ride a self-flying taxi

Vahana will operate on batteries that can give it a flying range of 60 miles at a speed of 140 mph.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

22 dead, 28 injured after wall of wedding hall collapses in Rajasthan

Representational image

Telangana single woman pension plan gets good response

The government issued orders sanctioning Rs 300 crore to pay pension to single women for the remaining months of this fiscal from June 2017 to March 2018.

Officials join in prayers marking Buddha Jayanti

Buddhist monks offer prayers at the Buddha statue in the middle of Hussainsagar as part of the 2,561st Buddha Jayanti celebrations on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana housing projects back

Telangana state government will begin construction of duplex and independent houses and flats in 13 locations, nine of them in and around the city.

BJP plans celebration on 3rd anniversary of govt, launch of New India campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham