Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Militants fail to deter locals; 3,000 youth appear for police recruitment drive

PTI
Published May 11, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 11:40 am IST
On the first day of the rally, 1674 candidates participated in Anantnag, while 1295 turned up in Bandipora.
Young men and women throng the Anantnag and Bandipora venues to appear for Kashmir police recruitment process. (Photo: PTI/File/Representational)
 Young men and women throng the Anantnag and Bandipora venues to appear for Kashmir police recruitment process. (Photo: PTI/File/Representational)

Srinagar: A recruitment drive by the police in Kashmir on Thursday evoked an ‘overwhelming response’, with nearly 3,000 young men and women turning up for it, a spokesman of the force said.

"The youth in Kashmir are showing overwhelming response to the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir police recruitment process," the spokesman said.

"Today, the recruitment rallies were held in south Kashmir's Anantnag and north Kashmir's Bandipora district where hundreds of young men and women thronged the recruitment venues," he added.

On the first day of the rally, 1674 candidates participated in Anantnag, while 1295 turned up in Bandipora, the spokesman said adding the recruitment rallies will continue in Bandipora on Friday and for next three days in Anantnag.

The significant turnout for police recruitment assumes significance as only on Thursday militants killed a young Kashmiri Army officer in an apparent attempt to dissuade the locals from joining the forces.

"The candidates who qualified the physical test on Thursday will have to appear in the written examination for the final selection," the spokesman said.

Tags: recruitment drive, kashmir police, physical test, militants, kashmiri army officer
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video | Xiaomi Mi6 put through stringent tests, will it survive?

(Image: JerryRigEverything)
 

This new method can help fight against breast cancer

A deep-learning computer network has been developed that can accurately identify and delineate breast cancers on the digital tissue slides.
 

Nokia 3310 is arriving in some countries in two weeks, but what about India?

Earlier reports suggested HMD Global will release the Nokia 3310 in India by the end of June.
 

Watch | SpaceX tests launch of the ‘world’s most powerful rocket’

(Image: SpaceX)
 

NASA’s Cassini captures methane clouds drifting across Saturn's moon

The image was taken on May 7, 2017, at a distance of 316,000 miles (508,000 kilometers).
 

Justin Bieber treats himself to coffee; plays football with localites

Justin Bieber (Pic: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court to examine if triple talaq is fundamental to Islam

Activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of 'triple talaq' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

B’luru: Woman shops from Amazon, returns look-alike items; held for duping

Representational Image

Can't deploy cops at every doorstep to curb rape: Rajasthan Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf. (Photo: ANI)

Triple talaq hearing begins, 5 judges of 5 religions on SC’s bench

Representational image

Woman killed, 1 injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri

An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at a check point in Srinagar (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham