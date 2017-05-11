J&K: Militants fail to deter locals; 3,000 youth appear for police recruitment drive

Young men and women throng the Anantnag and Bandipora venues to appear for Kashmir police recruitment process. (Photo: PTI/File/Representational)

Srinagar: A recruitment drive by the police in Kashmir on Thursday evoked an ‘overwhelming response’, with nearly 3,000 young men and women turning up for it, a spokesman of the force said.

"The youth in Kashmir are showing overwhelming response to the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir police recruitment process," the spokesman said.

"Today, the recruitment rallies were held in south Kashmir's Anantnag and north Kashmir's Bandipora district where hundreds of young men and women thronged the recruitment venues," he added.

On the first day of the rally, 1674 candidates participated in Anantnag, while 1295 turned up in Bandipora, the spokesman said adding the recruitment rallies will continue in Bandipora on Friday and for next three days in Anantnag.

The significant turnout for police recruitment assumes significance as only on Thursday militants killed a young Kashmiri Army officer in an apparent attempt to dissuade the locals from joining the forces.

"The candidates who qualified the physical test on Thursday will have to appear in the written examination for the final selection," the spokesman said.