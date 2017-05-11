Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Narayana scion dies in crash as Mercedes hits Metro Rail pillar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 3:57 am IST
Nishith failed to negotiate a curve, which proved fatal.
The airbags were not of help and the engine of the Mercedes in which AP minister Narayana’s son Nishith Narayan was travelling was badly damaged.
 The airbags were not of help and the engine of the Mercedes in which AP minister Narayana’s son Nishith Narayan was travelling was badly damaged.

Hyderabad: The only son of Andhra Pradesh municipal administration and urban development minister Dr. P. Narayana was killed in a road mishap in Jubilee Hills in the wee hours of Wednesday.

P. Nishith Narayana, 23, and his friend, Kamani Raja Ravichandra, died when the Mercedes they were travelling in crashed into Metro Rail Pillar No. JCPTP 9R.

The accident is believed to have occurred when Nishith, who was at the wheel, attempted to overtake another vehicle and lost control of his vehicle. He failed to negotiate the curve, which led to the crash. Nishith died on the spot, while Ravichandra succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Nishith completed his MBA from a university in Singapore and was working as director of Narayana Group of Institutions since 2012. After his father became minister, he devoted more time for the group. According to his staff, Nishith attended a meeting in Narayana Central Office, located in Melange towers in Madhapur, on Tuesday. The meeting, which started at around 7 pm, concluded by 1.30 am. He and his friend Raja Ravichandra then left for Nishith’s Jubilee Hills residence in Nishith’s vehicle, a Mercedes AMG G 63 model car.

Mr Narayana, who is abroad, is expected to reach Chennai by 11.30 pm from London and proceed to Nellore. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the funeral to be held on Thursday.

Nishith tried to overtake a vehicle
However, another employee, Velichala Srinath, said  they were going to Nishith’s home. Passing through the Jubilee Hills Check Post, a little before reaching the curve near Ushakiran building, Nishith tried to overtake a vehicle. Police said, “While negotiating a curve, he lost control. The vehicle at a very high speed crashed into the pillar.”

VIP  deaths
From ministers to actors these are  figures of people whom the state lost in accidents
2016  
March: Former AP minister Pinnamaneni Venkateshwar Rao’s wife Sahityavani and their car driver Tenali Swamydas killed in an accident on the ORR, when the SUV they were travelling overturned due to high speed.
2015
November : Former DGP P Ramulu’s grandson Varun Pawar and two others killed on the ORR when their car crashed into a milk tanker
2014
December: Former MP and actor Nandamuri Harikrishna’s son Janakiram killed when the car he was travelling rammed into a tractor on the Hyderabad-Vijayawda highway
April: YSR Congress Party MLA B Shobha Nagi Reddy killed in an accident near Allagadda when the SUV she was travelling in overturned after the driver lost control.
2013
August: Former TDP MP Lal Jan Basha died in a road accident in Nalgonda district, when the vehicle he was travelling hit a road divider.
2012
November: former union minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu died in a road accident that took place near Dandanapeta in Srikakulam district when the vehicle he was travelling hit a water tanker.
2011
December: Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s son Prateek Reddy and his two other friends killed in an accident on the ORR when their car rammed into a divider
September: Former Indian Cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Ayazuddin and his nephew Ajmal-ur-Rahman killed in a bike accident
February : Senior BJP leader Vanam Jhansi Rani killed in accident in the then Mahabubnagar district on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway.
2010
June: Tollywood actor Kota Srinivas Rao’s son Kota Varaprasad killed killed when the sports bike he was riding hit a van in Hyderabad
2003
October: Andole MLA Babu Mohan’s son P Mohan Kumar killed when the bike hit a road divider near the Jubilee Hills Check-post in Hyderabad.
2000
April: Former Home Minister P Indra Reddy killed in accident when the car he was travelling rammed into a into a stationary lorry
1999
June : Former AP Minister Devineni Venkataramana killed in a train accident. Seven others passengers also killed in the accident.

Tags: jubilee hills
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

The Metro pillar that Nishith Narayana hit with his car at Jubilee Hills and died on the spot on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Road mishap: Nishith was key in lifting bar at Narayana Group

He had taken over when group had reached a saturation point.
11 May 2017 2:49 AM
Friends of Nishit Narayana at Apollo hospital during the post mortem on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Road mishap: Nishith Narayana, Ravichandra not drunk, says forensic

The liver and lungs of both were crushed, and ribs broken. “There was no trace of alcohol in their bodies.”
11 May 2017 2:50 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Rohit Shetty launched the eight season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' that he is hosting in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rohit Shetty launches new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in action-packed style
A R Rahman, who has composed the music for Sachin Tendulkar's film 'Sachin : A Billion Dreams' and Sridevi's film 'Mom', was a part of events related to both films on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

A R Rahman launches song of Sachin's film, promotes Sridevi's 'Mom'
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood stars were snapped as they played a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, other stars take on CISF officials in football match
Bollywood celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi as they stepped out for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Jacqueline, John, Parineeti, others impress with their fashion sense
Yesteryear beauties Asha Parekh and Helen shot for an episode for Kapil Sharma's comedy show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapil bonds with yesteryear beauties Helen and Asha Parekh on his show
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveiled a special art installation initiatied by Mumbai North Central Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unveils MP's art installation in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Justin treats himself with Starbucks coffee; plays football with localites

Justin Bieber (Pic: Instagram)
 

Bieber gives 100 free tickets to underprivileged children for his Mumbai concert

Justin Bieber with the kids. (Pic: Twitter/ Psit_vatsal).
 

These Bollywood celebrities added more glamour to Bieber’s already sparkling concert

Celebrities present at the concert.
 

This Hyderabad bus stop is made from 1,000 recycled water bottles

The construction of the bus stop Swaroopnagar colony was taken up by Bamboo House India with their ‘Recycle India’ initiative. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: This ‘head-tennis’ match is absolutely unbelievable and is even going viral

The viral video has got over 4 million views on Facebook and has been shared over 19,000 times with over 56,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Forget OLA and UBER, ride a self-flying taxi

Vahana will operate on batteries that can give it a flying range of 60 miles at a speed of 140 mph.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don’t cop out on police reforms, Dr G Parameshwar!

Going by official data, the state had only 64,909 police personnel as against the sanctioned strength of 94,478 last year and the situation has hardly changed since then.

Dropout rate high in Telangana rural areas

Only three-fourths of those who enrolled completed their studies in the state, with completion rates being significantly lower in rural areas. (Representational image)

Modern technology will improve efficiency

Any visit to a police station to file an FIR will make you realise it is an uphill task to convince the police to register it as they are reluctant to take cases on record.

No Disaster advisory panel in Telangana; Supreme Court angry

The Centre has issued a notice to TS and some other state governments, seeking an explanation on why they had not set up the committee.

Telangana fails to curb losses in power

Compared to Southern Discom (SPDCL), North-ern Discom (NPDCL) is in a better position vis-a-vis transmission and commercial losses. In (SPDCL), the losses are at 15 per cent and in (NPDCL) , the loss is at 12 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham