Hyderabad: Narayana scion dies in crash as Mercedes hits Metro Rail pillar

The airbags were not of help and the engine of the Mercedes in which AP minister Narayana’s son Nishith Narayan was travelling was badly damaged.

Hyderabad: The only son of Andhra Pradesh municipal administration and urban development minister Dr. P. Narayana was killed in a road mishap in Jubilee Hills in the wee hours of Wednesday.

P. Nishith Narayana, 23, and his friend, Kamani Raja Ravichandra, died when the Mercedes they were travelling in crashed into Metro Rail Pillar No. JCPTP 9R.

The accident is believed to have occurred when Nishith, who was at the wheel, attempted to overtake another vehicle and lost control of his vehicle. He failed to negotiate the curve, which led to the crash. Nishith died on the spot, while Ravichandra succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Nishith completed his MBA from a university in Singapore and was working as director of Narayana Group of Institutions since 2012. After his father became minister, he devoted more time for the group. According to his staff, Nishith attended a meeting in Narayana Central Office, located in Melange towers in Madhapur, on Tuesday. The meeting, which started at around 7 pm, concluded by 1.30 am. He and his friend Raja Ravichandra then left for Nishith’s Jubilee Hills residence in Nishith’s vehicle, a Mercedes AMG G 63 model car.

Mr Narayana, who is abroad, is expected to reach Chennai by 11.30 pm from London and proceed to Nellore. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the funeral to be held on Thursday.

However, another employee, Velichala Srinath, said they were going to Nishith’s home. Passing through the Jubilee Hills Check Post, a little before reaching the curve near Ushakiran building, Nishith tried to overtake a vehicle. Police said, “While negotiating a curve, he lost control. The vehicle at a very high speed crashed into the pillar.”

VIP deaths

From ministers to actors these are figures of people whom the state lost in accidents

2016

March: Former AP minister Pinnamaneni Venkateshwar Rao’s wife Sahityavani and their car driver Tenali Swamydas killed in an accident on the ORR, when the SUV they were travelling overturned due to high speed.

2015

November : Former DGP P Ramulu’s grandson Varun Pawar and two others killed on the ORR when their car crashed into a milk tanker

2014

December: Former MP and actor Nandamuri Harikrishna’s son Janakiram killed when the car he was travelling rammed into a tractor on the Hyderabad-Vijayawda highway

April: YSR Congress Party MLA B Shobha Nagi Reddy killed in an accident near Allagadda when the SUV she was travelling in overturned after the driver lost control.

2013

August: Former TDP MP Lal Jan Basha died in a road accident in Nalgonda district, when the vehicle he was travelling hit a road divider.

2012

November: former union minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu died in a road accident that took place near Dandanapeta in Srikakulam district when the vehicle he was travelling hit a water tanker.

2011

December: Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s son Prateek Reddy and his two other friends killed in an accident on the ORR when their car rammed into a divider

September: Former Indian Cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Ayazuddin and his nephew Ajmal-ur-Rahman killed in a bike accident

February : Senior BJP leader Vanam Jhansi Rani killed in accident in the then Mahabubnagar district on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway.

2010

June: Tollywood actor Kota Srinivas Rao’s son Kota Varaprasad killed killed when the sports bike he was riding hit a van in Hyderabad

2003

October: Andole MLA Babu Mohan’s son P Mohan Kumar killed when the bike hit a road divider near the Jubilee Hills Check-post in Hyderabad.

2000

April: Former Home Minister P Indra Reddy killed in accident when the car he was travelling rammed into a into a stationary lorry

1999

June : Former AP Minister Devineni Venkataramana killed in a train accident. Seven others passengers also killed in the accident.