Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad: A nightmare to remember

Hyderabad: Water-logged roads, cars getting stuck between uprooted trees and fallen electric poles were a common sight in the city late last night and on Wednesday morning. Entangled wires and inundated streets added to citizens’ woes that were compounded by power cut in most parts of the city through the night.

Residents of Erramanzil, Banjara Gills, Punjagutta and Khairtabad bore the brunt following the rain and strong winds at night on Wednesday.

Heavy rain along with thunder storm fell as many as 291 trees and 32 electric poles. It was a nightmare for the residents with rain coming crashing down from the skies. The power cut lasted for long hours. Many roads were hit by water-logging in areas near NIMS hospital towards Punjagutta, Nampally, TRS Bhavan and Erramanzil.

Even Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda was flooded. Twitter, too, was flooded with many tweets by residents saying Hyderabad was ill-prepared for rain as there was no electricity, no water and no internet connection for many hours.

One large tree fell on power lines on Road 5 and two big trees came down on high tension wires between Srinagar colonies and Yusufguda road, while an electric pole fell down in Erramanzil on Taj Krishna road. Trees were uprooted in many streets inside the hilltop colony Erramanzil, interrupting the movement of vehicles.

City resident Srinivas Banda said, ‘’ I was driving at night, and all roads were blocked from Srinagar Colony to Punjagutta for an hour due to the rain and wind. It was a horrible night.’’

Rama Krishna, a resident of Erramanzil, said, “It was a peaceful night and we were about to sleep but then came the strong winds and rain. It was a nightmare to us for at least five to six hours and we had to struggle to sleep without power.”

No hoarding permissions for a month

Expecting more dangerous hailstorms, the municipal corporation is planning to temporarily suspend the permission to hoardings for a month. This move has been taken after the city electricity department reported that if the hoardings are not stable, there is a high possibility of them collapsing on electrical wires.

GHMC appeals to citizens