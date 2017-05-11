Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad: A nightmare to remember

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 3:15 am IST
Strong winds, heavy rain saw power cuts lasting for hours; officials caught napping, unprepared.
Vehicles ply through the water-clogged road at Necklace road in the city on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
 Vehicles ply through the water-clogged road at Necklace road in the city on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Water-logged roads, cars getting stuck between uprooted trees and fallen electric poles were a common sight in the city late last night and on Wednesday morning. Entangled wires and inundated streets added to citizens’ woes that were compounded by power cut in most parts of the city through the night.

Residents of Erramanzil, Banjara Gills, Punjagutta and Khairtabad bore the brunt following the rain and strong winds at night on Wednesday.

Heavy rain along with thunder storm fell as many as 291 trees and 32 electric poles. It was a nightmare for the residents with rain coming crashing down from the skies. The power cut lasted for long hours. Many roads were hit by water-logging in areas near NIMS hospital towards Punjagutta, Nampally, TRS Bhavan and Erramanzil.

Even Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda was flooded. Twitter, too, was flooded with many tweets by residents saying Hyderabad was ill-prepared for rain as there was no electricity, no water and no internet connection for many hours.

One large tree fell on power lines on Road 5 and two big trees came down on high tension wires between Srinagar colonies and Yusufguda road, while an electric pole fell down in Erramanzil on Taj Krishna road. Trees were uprooted in many streets inside the hilltop colony Erramanzil, interrupting the movement of vehicles.

City resident Srinivas Banda said, ‘’ I was driving at night, and all roads were blocked from Srinagar Colony to Punjagutta for an hour due to the rain and wind. It was a horrible night.’’

Rama Krishna, a resident of Erramanzil, said, “It was a peaceful night and we were about to sleep but then came the strong winds and rain. It was a nightmare to us for at least five to six hours and we had to struggle to sleep without power.”

No hoarding permissions for a month
Expecting more dangerous hailstorms, the municipal corporation is planning to temporarily suspend the permission to hoardings for a month. This move has been taken after the city electricity department reported that if the hoardings are not stable, there is a high possibility of them collapsing on electrical wires.

GHMC appeals to citizens

  • The GHMC Commissioner has appealed to all citizens not to throw plastic waste and other waste materials on roads as they lead to water obstruction. The commissioner also appealed to owners of shops to inform AEs concerned or emergency teams about water stagnation points.
  • The Commissioner also said that during heavy rain, drainage, storm water drains and manhole covers should not be opened under any circumstance. In case of any emergency, citizens should call 100 or 21 11 11 11.
Tags: hyderabad rainfall
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Justin treats himself with Starbucks coffee; plays football with localites

Justin Bieber (Pic: Instagram)
 

Bieber gives 100 free tickets to underprivileged children for his Mumbai concert

Justin Bieber with the kids. (Pic: Twitter/ Psit_vatsal).
 

These Bollywood celebrities added more glamour to Bieber’s already sparkling concert

Celebrities present at the concert.
 

This Hyderabad bus stop is made from 1,000 recycled water bottles

The construction of the bus stop Swaroopnagar colony was taken up by Bamboo House India with their ‘Recycle India’ initiative. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: This ‘head-tennis’ match is absolutely unbelievable and is even going viral

The viral video has got over 4 million views on Facebook and has been shared over 19,000 times with over 56,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Forget OLA and UBER, ride a self-flying taxi

Vahana will operate on batteries that can give it a flying range of 60 miles at a speed of 140 mph.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Transco to halt buying power from private companies

With the TS government adding capacity to some existing plants in TS and also setting up some new plants, TS Transco has enough power to supply all categories of consumers.

Andhra Pradesh pushes back 54 Assembly staff

On Wednesday AP government relieved 54 in the first phase while the remaining would be relieved in the next phase.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh talks on revising RTC services hit speed bump

The ministerial level talks were held for the first time nearly three years after bifurcation. Telangana transport minister Mahender Reddy took the lead and called his counterpart K. Atchennaidu, who responded by inviting Mr Reddy to Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh: Ancient treasure found at Srisailam

Ornaments, silver vessels and coins found at the Ghanta Matham in Srisailam.

Now, HMDA opts for land pooling

Under the scheme, land owners will be handing over vacant lands to HMDA, which will develop it without charging a single penny.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham