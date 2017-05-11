23 dead, 27 injured after wall of wedding hall collapses in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Twenty-three people, including four children, were killed and 27 injured when a wall of a marriage hall collapsed during a heavy storm in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan tonight, police said.

A marriage function was going on in the hall when the storm hit the area, police said. People took shelter under a shed attached with a wall which collapsed suddenly, leaving 22 dead and 28 injured, Inspector General of Police Alok Vashishtha told PTI.

District Collector NK Gupta said one of the injured people succumbed later taking the toll to 23. The IG said the entire structure of the wall and the shed collapsed and those who had taken shelter got trapped. Superintendent of Police Anil Tank the wall was nearly 90-feet long and 12-13 feet in height.

Several food stalls were set up adjoining the wall. A tin shed was also attached to a portion of the wall. "The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals immediately and treatment was administered. One injured has been referred for SMS Hospital in Jaipur,' he said.

The weather suddenly changed and heavy winds started blowing which led to the incident at Sewar Road. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary and postmortem will be conducted tomorrow, police sources said. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condoled the deaths and gave necessary instructions to officers concerned for proper treatment of the injured.