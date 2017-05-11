Nation, Current Affairs

2007 Gorakhpur riots: UP govt denies permission to Allahabad HC for Yogi's trial

ANI
Published May 11, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 5:19 pm IST
Earlier, the high court had summoned the principal secretary and had directed him to bring all documents related to the case.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday denied permission to the Allahabad High Court for the trial of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the 2007 Gorakhpur riots matter.

The Allahabad High Court has exempted Adityanath from personal appearance and has also allowed ratifying of the writ petition.

Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Raghvendra Singh told the Allahabad High Court that the principal secretary had denied permission to try the chief minister.

The next hearing on the matter will take place on July 7.

Earlier, the high court had summoned the principal secretary and had directed him to bring all documents related to the case.

The court had asked the principal secretary to appear in person on May 11 and produce all documents including the sanction given by the state government to prosecute the accused. He was also asked to file an affidavit.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Parvez Parwaz in 2008 at Cantonment police station, in which the then local MP and Adityanath was named as an accused for inciting communal violence. 

Tags: allahabad high court, yogi adityanath, 2007 gorakhpur riots
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Half Girlfriend's Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi by Shraddha featuring autotune

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Californian couple does breathtaking wedding photoshoot atop Mt. Everest

The 30-something couple trekked through harsh conditions to reach the base camp 17,000 ft above sea level for over three weeks. (Photo: Facebook/CharletonChurchill)
 

It's official! Mumbai court grants divorce to Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Malaika and Arbaaz posing before the Justin Bieber gig.
 

Kerala mosque praised for opening doors to waiting parents of NEET aspirants

This comes amid the controversy about CBSE's insensitive rules (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Woman overshadows Snoop Dogg with brilliant interpretation of his song

The video which was posted on Facebook earlier this week has gone viral and now has over 14 million views because it is simply amazing.
 

Xiaomi opens its first Mi Home store in India

The Mi Store will shelf smartphones, power banks, headphones, fitness bands, air purifiers as well as other ecosystem products from Xiaomi launched in India. (Picture: Xiaomi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Justice Karnan moves SC, seeks recall of 6-month jail term order

Justice C S Karnan of Calcutta High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Modi leaves for 2-day Sri Lanka visit, to address Indian-origin Tamil community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Centre maintains stand against triple talaq, next hearing on May 15

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Punjab: HC declines PIL seeking to restrain Sidhu from doing TV shows

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo: PTI)

India, France ties will continue to strengthen: Prez to Macron

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham