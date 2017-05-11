2007 Gorakhpur riots: UP govt denies permission to Allahabad HC for Yogi's trial

Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday denied permission to the Allahabad High Court for the trial of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the 2007 Gorakhpur riots matter.

The Allahabad High Court has exempted Adityanath from personal appearance and has also allowed ratifying of the writ petition.

Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Raghvendra Singh told the Allahabad High Court that the principal secretary had denied permission to try the chief minister.

The next hearing on the matter will take place on July 7.

Earlier, the high court had summoned the principal secretary and had directed him to bring all documents related to the case.

The court had asked the principal secretary to appear in person on May 11 and produce all documents including the sanction given by the state government to prosecute the accused. He was also asked to file an affidavit.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Parvez Parwaz in 2008 at Cantonment police station, in which the then local MP and Adityanath was named as an accused for inciting communal violence.