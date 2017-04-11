Yogi Adityanath’s loan waiver puts Devendra Fadnavis in tight spot

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in a tight spot owing to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath’s farm loan waiver announcement. Fadnavis has, so far, managed to keep the Opposition at bay and stuck to his guns, stating that granting a loan waiver would not stop farmers from killing themselves.

However, his own party leaders are of the view that sooner or later, Fadnavis will have to cave in. Though the loan waiver may not improve the financial situation of farmers, it will certainly help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win elections. After loan waiver was announced in the northern state, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra intensified their stir for a similar panacea by kicking off a Sangharsh Yatra to woo farmers. While Mr Fadnavis has not shot down the possibility of a waiver, he has avoided making any decision on the matter.