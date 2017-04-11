Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath’s loan waiver puts Devendra Fadnavis in tight spot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHRUTI GANAPATYE
Published Apr 11, 2017, 3:14 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 3:14 am IST
Fadnavis has not shot down the possibility of a waiver, he has avoided making any decision on the matter.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in a tight spot owing to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath’s farm loan waiver announcement. Fadnavis has, so far, managed to keep the Opposition at bay and stuck to his guns, stating that granting a loan waiver would not stop farmers from killing themselves.

However, his own party leaders are of the view that sooner or later, Fadnavis will have to cave in. Though the loan waiver may not improve the financial situation of farmers, it will certainly help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win elections. After loan waiver was announced in the northern state, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra intensified their stir for a similar panacea by kicking off a Sangharsh Yatra to woo farmers. While Mr Fadnavis has not shot down the possibility of a waiver, he has avoided making any decision on the matter.

Tags: chief minister devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

'Don't be hurtful': Rajinikanth urges film critics

Rajini will next be seen in Shankar's '2.0'.
 

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Selfie time: Modi rides the Delhi metro with Australian PM Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)
 

Study reveals the top 3 sex topics couples avoid talking about

Past sexual encounters topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Dust & Dirt - This runway will take your breath away!

It’s easy to see why, as besides the bustle of passengers at KIAL, you see JCBs moving across the landscape, lifting and dumping mud into trucks as workers busily go about their work to expand the airport, that is already the busiest after the Delhi and Mumbai airports.

Telangana: Angry with kin, man traps them in web of complaints

He started procuring SIM cards in their name — using their identification documents that he had picked up while living with them. He then sent threatening messages from the new numbers to his mobile phone and went on to lodge five cases against the duo in different police stations.(Representational Image)

Telangana State Wakf Board to build properties to let out

The Wakf Board chairman said that the Board would take up the matter of giving pensions to widows at its next meeting, besides taking a decision on setting up a hospital and medical college for Muslims.

Telangana: Migrant workers are back

K T Rama Rao

Telangana remains silent on flaws of Raheja

Without adopting any tender process, the government selected Raheja Corp. stating that it had experience in such construction, the V&E report said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham