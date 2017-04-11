Nation, Current Affairs

UP CM Yogi says tehsils to get 20-hour power supply, villages 18 hrs

ANI
Published Apr 11, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 7:00 pm IST
The CM directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted supply to the villages from 6 in the evening to 6 in the morning.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Lucknow: After successfully providing uninterrupted 24-hour power supply at all the 'shaktipeeths' during Navratri recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday ordered 18-hour power supply in villages and 20-hour at tehsil level and in Bundelkhand region.

A meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Adityanath, the second since he assumed office last month, also decided that district headquarters will get 24-hour power supply, Power Minister Shrikant Sharma told media persons here after the three-hour-long meeting.

The chief minister directed the power department to ensure that defective or burnt transformers should be replaced expeditiously in rural areas so that agricultural operations do not suffer, he said.

Sharma said the ambitious 'Power for All' pact will be signed by Adityanath and Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on April 14 to meet the Centre's target of making the state energy efficient by 2018.

"It was the order of the Chief Minister that all Shaktipeeths are supplied 24-hour power during Navratris and we have been successful in it...examinations are on and students should get power during the night so that they do not have to suffer," Sharma said.

The CM directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted supply to the villages from 6 in the evening to 6 in the morning so as to help the students prepare for exams.

"It is the dream of BJP chief Amit Shah and the Chief Minister that every house, every poor, and every village get power by 2018," Sharma said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, power supply, shaktipeeths, piyush goyal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations of the IPL team Mumbai Indians' 10-year journey in the field of cricket hosted by the owner Mukesh Ambani late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, John, Raveena, others attend Mumbai Indians' celebrations
Salman Khan and numerous other stars launched the autobiography, 'The Hit Girl' of yesteryear actress Asha Parekh in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan, other stars launch Asha Parekh's autobiography
The team of 'Half Girlfriend' launched the trailer of the film on Monday at an event in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha-Arjun recreate pose from film at Half Girlfriend trailer launch
Several Bollywood celeberities were spotted at the wedding ceremonies of UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel with former beauty queen Sana Khan which took place on a cruise that travelled in the Mediterranean Sea over four days. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita, Juhi, Badshah, Vishal-Shekhar sizzle at grand cruise wedding
Sonakshi Sinha promoted her upcoming film 'Noor' on the sets of the reality show 'Rising Star' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi and Diljit put on their dancing shoes on Rising Star
Bollywood couples shed their apprehensions about being spotted publicly, taking to Karan Johar's star-studded bash with a vengeance. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Have these rumoured B'wood couples made it official at KJo's bash?
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Men should not clip the wings of women’: Malala becomes UN Messenger of Peace

Accepting the accolade, Yousafzai underscored the importance of education, especially the education of girls, for advancing communities and societies. (Photo: AP)
 

Atlantis Space Shuttle tile gets stolen from NASA

(Image: NASA)
 

This gastropub infuses beers with ‘desi’ flavours that you can’t even imagine

The beer flows through a pipe under room temperature into the Randall - a cylinder filled to the brim with flavour, where it blends with the beer to come out as a chilled frothy drink.
 

Ukrainian national gets new life thanks to heart from Indian donor

The harvested heart was yesterday transported from Unity Hospital in Gujarat's Surat to Fortis Hospital in suburban Mulund (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav set to play KXIP game, joins Kolkata Knight Riders camp

A fit-again Umesh Yadav is likely to replace Ankit Rajpoot in the bowling line-up for their match against Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How to watch porn without getting caught?

Ensure some easy steps to a safe and secure porn session on your smartphone without letting the world know about it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak may be fabricating trial story; Kulbhushan might be ‘dead’: Ex-union Home secy

BJP MP and former union home secretary R K Singh. (Photo: PTI)

'Kangaroo trial’ but Pak maintains Jadhav a terrorist, must meet fate

Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit (Photo: PTI)

'Angry' India hit streets to oppose Jadhav's death sentence

LJP activists protest against death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani military court, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

'Aam aadmi after all': Gaikwad to take train to Mumbai despite no fly ban

Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo:File)

United against Pak: Draft reply on Jadhav sentence, Sushma asks Tharoor

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Congress MP Sashi Tharoor (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham