Nation, Current Affairs

Unfair not to allow debate on Goa Guv's role in forming govt: Digvijaya

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 1:16 pm IST
He said the motion has been pending for weeks now and went on to allege that democracy was 'murdered' in Goa.
Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: With the Budget Session of Parliament drawing to an end without a discussion on his motion on the role of the Goa Governor, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today said it was "unfair" not to allow a debate on the "unconstitutional" act.

Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien said the Chair cannot do much as the motion can be listed for discussion only after the government allotted time for it.

Singh raised the issue through a point of order when the House met for the day, saying the substantive motion he had given on the suggestion of the Chair, has not yet been listed for discussion with just a day left for the session to end.

The substantive motion has been admitted by the Chairman but not listed for discussion as Leader of the House Arun Jaitley was yet to agree on giving time for debate.

"Goa Governor has acted unconstitutionally" in not inviting the single largest party to form the government in the state after the assembly elections, Singh said.

"Do I have no right to raise the issue... who should I blame (for the motion not being listed)... my right is being denied," the Congress leader said.

He said the motion has been pending for weeks now and went on to allege that democracy was "murdered" in Goa as the Governor had ignored Congress and invited the BJP to form the government.

"Goa Governor has been acting unconstitutionally and has gone against the Sarkaria Commission recommendations," he said.

Sarkaria Commission was set up in June 1983 to examine the relationship and the balance of power between states and the central government and suggest changes within the framework of the Constitution.

"You are being unfair to me," Singh told the Chair. Kurien, however, countered the "unfair" comment saying the Chair "can do nothing more unless the government agrees to give time."

"There is a procedure. Government has to give time. It has not come. What can I do," he said, adding "there are other motions pending too."

Singh asked the Chair to fix the time after taking the "sense of the House" but Kurien said there is no such rule.

"Chairman cannot alone fix (time for discussion). He has to consult the government," Kurien said.

Singh said not giving time for a debate on the issue is "highly unfair."

Tags: budget session, digvijaya singh, goa governor, goa elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

