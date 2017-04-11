Nation, Current Affairs

Executing Kulbhushan will damage bilateral ties: Sushma warns Pak

Published Apr 11, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 2:18 pm IST
She further said that Jadhav will be provided with the best of lawyers in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was given a death sentence by a Pakistani military court, is a victim of Pakistan’s attempts to deflect attention from the country sponsoring terrorism.

"There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Jadhav. If anything, he is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on India to deflect international attention from Pakistan's well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism," Swaraj said in an identical statement in both Houses of Parliament.

"Under these circumstances, we have no choice but to regard the sentence, if carried out, as an act of pre-meditated murder," she said, adding that the sentence by the Pakistani Military Court was based on "concocted charges".

"Let me state clearly that the government and the people of India would view very seriously the possibility that an innocent Indian citizen is facing death sentence in Pakistan without due process and in violation of basic norms of law, justice and international relations,” she warned.

"I would caution the Pakistan government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter," Swaraj said categorically in a hard-worded statement.

She said the process adopted by the Pakistani military court to award the death sentence "tells us a lot about the farcical nature of the alleged proceedings which have led to indefensible verdict against an innocent kidnapped Indian."

Replying to a suggestion by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Swaraj said the government will not only ensure that Jadhav is provided with the best of lawyers in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, but will take up it with the President of Pakistan also.

"Whatever is necessary, we will do," she said, adding that Jadhav was "not only the son of his parents, but is the son of India."

Swaraj said Jadhav was doing business in Iran and was kidnapped and taken to Pakistan. "The exact circumstances are unclear and can only be ascertained if we have consular access to him", which has been denied by the Pakistani authorities.

"It is extraordinary that yesterday, a decision is suddenly announced awarding a death sentence in this case when previous exchanges with India iteslf underlines the insufficiency of evidence," the Minister said.

Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the government will do everything possible to get justice for Jadhav.

While condemning the action, Singh said that Pakistan had ignored all norms of law and justice.

"The government strongly condemns it. All norms of law and justice were ignored. I want to assure the House that the government will do everything possible to get justice for Jadhav. He will get justice," he said.

Related Stories

Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan?

Jadav was arrested by the Pakistan army in March last year, claiming that he was an Indian spy working for intel agency RAW.
10 Apr 2017 6:30 PM
Journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Kulbhushan Jadhav's family flat in Mumbai found locked

A dozen police personnel reached the building in suburban Powai soon after the news of the 46-year-old's death sentence spread.
10 Apr 2017 9:14 PM

More From Current Affairs

Govt to do 'everything possible' to get justice for Jadhav: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Unfair not to allow debate on Goa Guv's role in forming govt: Digvijaya

Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)

Budget Session a winner for treasury benches: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

If Pak hangs Kulbhushan, India must declare Balochistan independent: Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena backs Gaikwad, says blaming politicians is now a fashion

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: PTI)
