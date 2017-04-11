Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Angry with kin, man traps them in web of complaints

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 8:24 am IST
When he started asking for his money, a case of sexual harassment was registered against him on Showrilu’s complaint.
He started procuring SIM cards in their name — using their identification documents that he had picked up while living with them. He then sent threatening messages from the new numbers to his mobile phone and went on to lodge five cases against the duo in different police stations.(Representational Image)
 He started procuring SIM cards in their name — using their identification documents that he had picked up while living with them. He then sent threatening messages from the new numbers to his mobile phone and went on to lodge five cases against the duo in different police stations.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Angry with his relatives not returning the money they owed him, a 50-year-old realtor from Jubilee Hills spun a web of complaints around them. He was arrested by the Rachakonda SOT on Monday.

According to police, Warangal-based Prakash Reddy was staying with his relatives A.Anil Kumar Reddy and A.Showrilu in 2010. He had lent Rs 5 lakh to the duo that very year.

When he started asking for his money, a case of sexual harassment was registered against him on Showrilu’s complaint. Later, he filed a petition in the court regarding the financial dispute between them; that case is still under trial.

But annoyed at the false case slapped against him, Reddy decided to teach his relatives a lesson. He started procuring SIM cards in their name — using their identification documents that he had picked up while living with them. He then sent threatening messages from the new numbers to his mobile phone and went on to lodge five cases against the duo in different police stations.

DCP Malkajgiri Ramesh Naidu said Reddy purchased numerous SIM cards and started using them himself. “Complaints were filed in Malkajgiri, Chaitanyapuri, Neredmet and Gachibowli police stations and one case was registered in Maredmilli,” Mr. Naidu said.

In January, Anil Reddy and Showrilu received a call from Maredmilli police and found that a ganja smuggling case was registered against them. Police said they had been identified with the help of a mobile phone found in the seized car. Investigation showed that Prakash Reddy staged the smuggling with the help of others and left the phones with SIMs registered to the duo in them. Maredmilli police arrested Deva Naik and Yakub; Babu Rao and Prakash Reddy are absconding. Anil Reddy and his wife lodged a complaint against Mr Reddy.

Tags: malkajgiri, chaitanyapuri, neredmet
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When ‘uniforms’ spiced up Osmania University

A rare photograph of students wearing the Deccani sherwani—a long coat in dark-colours along with a cap attending classes at Osmania University. This dress code was prevalent from 1918 well into the 1950’s. Women students wore salwar kameez and married women attending the university wore saris always covering their heads in keeping with the traditions.
 

Hyderabad still famous for its Urdu tag

Charminar
 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

'Don't be hurtful': Rajinikanth urges film critics

Rajini will next be seen in Shankar's '2.0'.
 

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BBMP gears up for Kempegowda Day

Like every year, this year too, the BBMP will present Kempegowda awards to personalities from different fields, including art, music, literature and journalism. This year, the BBMP has selected 158 personalities.

Karnataka: CBSE, ICSE school fee hike won’t be over 10 percent

A decision in this regard was taken at the Special Annual General Meeting (SAGM) of the combined associations of ICSE and CBSE schools in Karnataka on April 7.(Representational Image)

Karnataka: Anganwadi workers get another Rs 1,000 increase

CM Siddaramaiah with representatives of Anganwadi workers at Vidhana Soudha on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Delayed works - KJ George slams babus, contractors

Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George during an inspection of major infrastructure projects across Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: 3 women killed, 5 hurt as goods auto topples

The deceased have been identified as Puttamma, 55, Radhamma, 40, and Yellamma, 40. Five other injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham