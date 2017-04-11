Telangana: Angry with kin, man traps them in web of complaints

He started procuring SIM cards in their name — using their identification documents that he had picked up while living with them. He then sent threatening messages from the new numbers to his mobile phone and went on to lodge five cases against the duo in different police stations.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Angry with his relatives not returning the money they owed him, a 50-year-old realtor from Jubilee Hills spun a web of complaints around them. He was arrested by the Rachakonda SOT on Monday.

According to police, Warangal-based Prakash Reddy was staying with his relatives A.Anil Kumar Reddy and A.Showrilu in 2010. He had lent Rs 5 lakh to the duo that very year.

When he started asking for his money, a case of sexual harassment was registered against him on Showrilu’s complaint. Later, he filed a petition in the court regarding the financial dispute between them; that case is still under trial.

But annoyed at the false case slapped against him, Reddy decided to teach his relatives a lesson. He started procuring SIM cards in their name — using their identification documents that he had picked up while living with them. He then sent threatening messages from the new numbers to his mobile phone and went on to lodge five cases against the duo in different police stations.

DCP Malkajgiri Ramesh Naidu said Reddy purchased numerous SIM cards and started using them himself. “Complaints were filed in Malkajgiri, Chaitanyapuri, Neredmet and Gachibowli police stations and one case was registered in Maredmilli,” Mr. Naidu said.

In January, Anil Reddy and Showrilu received a call from Maredmilli police and found that a ganja smuggling case was registered against them. Police said they had been identified with the help of a mobile phone found in the seized car. Investigation showed that Prakash Reddy staged the smuggling with the help of others and left the phones with SIMs registered to the duo in them. Maredmilli police arrested Deva Naik and Yakub; Babu Rao and Prakash Reddy are absconding. Anil Reddy and his wife lodged a complaint against Mr Reddy.