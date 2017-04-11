Telangana: 10 lakh people to benefit from welfare schemes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed collectors to select 10 lakh genuine beneficiaries of welfare schemes to be implemented in their districts by the government before the 2019 elections. He asked the collectors to select beneficiaries for 2BHK housing, single woman pension, beedi workers’ pension and sheep breeding schemes. Addressing the collectors’ conference here on Monday, Mr Rao said that Telangana should become the top meat exporting state in the country after the implementation of sheep breeding scheme from this June.

He said that the state’s economic growth rate is robust and the economy has reached a stage where the growth rate can never fall below 15 per cent. “There is no dearth of money for the state government. We can introduce several new schemes for the welfare of all sections. What is important is that we identify the genuine beneficiaries to achieve the desired results. I will give collectors full powers to select beneficiaries. No political pressure will be exerted in selection of beneficiaries,” Mr Rao said.

He reiterated the need to strengthen the rural economy for the overall development of the state. “The sheep breeding scheme would create wealth of Rs 20,000 crore in two years. It should become an industry,” the CM said. “There about 30 lakh Yadav and Kuruma families in the state. Sheep population is about 44 lakh. Another 84 lakh sheep will be purchased from other states. We will form units of 21 sheep each, costing Rs 1.25 lakh. Of this, 75 per cent (Rs 93,750) is government subsidy and the rest (Rs 31,250) will be borne by the individual beneficiary,” he said, telling the collectors to identify 4.5 lakh beneficiaries.

“Membership fee (for the scheme) is Rs 51 per head, eligibility is 18 years and above and it is a must that the beneficiary should be from the shepherd community,” the CM said. Mr Rao said that each Assembly constituency will get a mobile ambulance for sheep. On fodder shortage, he said ‘stylo’ grass could be grown on forest lands and lands owned by shepherds. Mr Rao said that in each Assembly constituency 1,400 2BHKs should be constructed and draw of lots conducted to shortlist beneficiaries.

Mr Rao said there are up to 3 lakh single women and 81,000 beedi workers for whom Rs 1,000 monthly pension will be given. He said state’s own revenue for the second quarter of 2016-17 witnessed a 21 per cent growth. The finance ministry has put the growth at 19.5 per cent, Mr Rao said. The CM said construction of office complexes for collectors and SPs in the new districts were at various stages of completion and they would be ready by the year-end.

He said that the state has quality power supply now that it has been connected with the Northern grid. “Power shortage or power cuts is a thing of the past now in Telangana. The state will never witness power shortage hereafter. Use the quality power supply to boost economic growth of the state,” he told the collectors.