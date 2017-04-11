Petrol dealers on warpath in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Petrol pump dealers in TS and AP have threatend to close petrol pumps on Sundays from May 14 demanding increase in their commission. The dealers had threatened a similar measure in November last year but withdrew it after the Centre agreed to their demand.

The dealers are angry that the Centre has not implemented the demands even after five months.

President of TS Petroleum Dealers' Association Rajiv Amaram said though the Centre had promised to increase commission from November 15 last, it did not do so.

“We have waited for over five months. We have no option left but to go on strike from May,” Mr Amaram said. He said as part of the agitation programmes, petrol pump dealers will not purchase stocks on May 10 and sell fuel only till previous stocks last.

From May 14, they will keep petrol pumps closed every Sunday and from May 15, they will operate pumps only in single shift every day from 6 am to 6 pm.