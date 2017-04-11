Nation, Current Affairs

Pellet guns used in Valley as last resort, Centre tells Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said the intention is not to kill the protesters but only to disperse the crowd.
Supreme Court of India
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday asserted in the Supreme Court that pellet guns are used only as a last resort to disperse protesters and Kashmir and alternative methods like ‘rubber bullets’ and ‘skunk water’ mixed with chemicals are being experimented.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi made this submission before a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul hearing the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association’s plea against the use of pellet guns in the state. He said the intention is not to kill the protesters but only to disperse the crowd.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

