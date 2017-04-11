Nation, Current Affairs

Get Kulbhushan Jadhav back: Parliament unites against Pakistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 11, 2017, 11:07 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 11:48 am IST
Congress raises Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence in Parliament, says PM must intervene in the case.
An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Congress-led Opposition cornered the government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the issue of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav being given death sentence by a military court in Pakistan.

The Opposition united against Pakistan and asked the government to ‘get Kulbhushan Jadhav back’.

“Pakistan lying that Kulbhushan Jadhav is spy, then why is government silent? Government will be termed weak, if they fail to free Kulbhushan,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Here are the highlights:

Rajnath Singh, Home Minister

  • Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped by Pakistani agencies from Iran and put through trial as RAW agent.
  • A valid Indian passport was found on Kulbhushan Jadhav, which is proof he was not a spy.
  • Pakistan has denied consular access to Jadhav.
  • The government strongly condemns Pakistan military court's verdict and I assure the House that justice will be done.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress

  • Pakistan's action is an assault on international laws, violation of Geneva convention.

Konda V Reddy, TRS

  • Pakistan judiciary playing to the gallery. Contrast Jadhav's trial with our treatment of Ajmal Kasab.

Tariq Anwar, NCP

  • No civilised country denies legal help to an accused person.

Ananth Kumar, BJP

  • The entire house is with Kulbhushan Jadhav. We will respond, don’t politicise the issue.

Sougata Roy, TMC

  • We condemn the attitude of Pakistan authorities and their vindictive action against Indians.
  • Secret trial held in military court as Pakistan had no proof.

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM

  • We have to save Kulbhushan Jadhav at any cost. The government should use its influence to bring him back.
  • Government must use every trick in the book to free Jadhav.
  • Pakistan military court is a banana court where they have given verdict without any evidence.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress

  • Pakistan lying that Kulbhushan Jadhav is spy, then why is government silent?
  • Government will be termed weak, if they fail to free Kulbhushan.
  • Pakistan didn't follow international laws in the matter concerning Kulbhushan Jadhav.
  • PM visited Pakistan but failed to raise Kulbhushan Jadhav issue with his Pakistani counterpart.

On Monday, Pakistan announced death sentence to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav for alleged spying and stoking trouble in Balochistan, which took India by surprise and it warned Islamabad that if the verdict were to be implemented it would be ‘premeditated murder’ carried out ‘without observing basic norms of law and justice’.

Pakistani army chief had approved the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav for alleged "espionage and sabotage" activities.

In retaliation, India decided not to release about a dozen Pakistani prisoners, who were to be repatriated on Wednesday

The government feels that it is not the right time for the release of Pakistani prisoners, official sources said here.

The prisoners were to be released as part of the practice by India and Pakistan to repatriate nationals lodged in each other's jail after they complete their sentence.

The death sentence to Jadhav, 46, was confirmed by Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa after the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) found him guilty of "all the charges", said the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in Rawalpindi.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit and issued a strongly-worded demarche.

Life beyond Earth? New NASA findings may indicate that

(Representational image)
 

Future Airpods could charge Apple devices

(Representational image)
 

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani host players, staff to celebrate Mumbai Indians’ 10 years

Nita and Mukesh Ambani felicitated cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga for their invaluable contribution to Mumbai Indians. (Photo: Mumbai Indians)
 

Ranveer hilariously consoles Arjun about getting only ‘half’ girlfriend

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's 'Gunday' had released in 2014.
 

Arsene Wenger faces new quit calls after Crystal Palace downs Arsenal 3-0

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal have lost four successive away league games for the first time in his 21-year reign as manager. (Photo: AP)
 

Leak! Is this the Galaxy Note 8?

The phablet appears to feature “Infinity display,” Samsung’s new voice assistant Bixby, and a pressure-sensitive on-screen home button.
