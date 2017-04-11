Nation, Current Affairs

Mount pressure on Pakistan to secure Kulbhushan's release: Cong to PM

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Randeep Surjewala said the development was symptomatic of ‘Pakistan's Kangaroo court justice’.
An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, is shown during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mount diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to secure the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court.

"Death sentence is a deliberate provocation to India. BJP Govt needs to travel beyond advisories. PM must intervene to secure his release (sic)," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

He said India needs to immediately mount an international diplomatic offensive to free Jadhav, who was yesterday given a death sentence for "espionage and sabotage activities" in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province and Karachi city.

Attacking Pakistan for conducting a hurried trial of Jadhav without a prior notice to India, Surjewala said the development was symptomatic of "Pakistan's Kangaroo court justice".

He also cited media reports about Pakistan PM's advisor on foreign affairs Sartaz Aziz's statement in his country's senate in December last year that there was "insufficient evidence against Jadhav".

"Will PM pickup the phone & tell Pak about the falsehood of case against KulbhushanJadhav as admitted by Sartaj Aziz? (sic)," his tweet accompanying a media report on Aziz's statement read.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, indian spy, congress, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan?

Jadav was arrested by the Pakistan army in March last year, claiming that he was an Indian spy working for intel agency RAW.
10 Apr 2017 6:30 PM
Journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Kulbhushan Jadhav's family flat in Mumbai found locked

A dozen police personnel reached the building in suburban Powai soon after the news of the 46-year-old's death sentence spread.
10 Apr 2017 9:14 PM

