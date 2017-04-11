Nation, Current Affairs

Honk! Honk! Chennai noisy city among seven others

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 11, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 1:36 am IST
The information was made available by environment minister Anil Madhav Dave on Monday in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
The minister said pressure horns (sirens and multi-tone horns) are banned except for police van, ambulance and fire brigades under provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989
 The minister said pressure horns (sirens and multi-tone horns) are banned except for police van, ambulance and fire brigades under provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989

New Delhi: Chennai is among seven other cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, where average level of noise pollution generally exceeds the permissible limits.

The information was made available by environment minister Anil Madhav Dave on Monday in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. The minister said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in association with its counterparts in every state, carries out monitoring of noise pollution in seven metropolitan cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Hyderabad — through a network of 70 noise-monitoring stations under National Ambient Noise Monitoring Programme (NANMP).

“The data from these monitoring stations indicate that average noise pollution levels generally exceed the permissible limits. The data includes noise due to horns of vehicles,” Dave said.    

The minister said pressure horns (sirens and multi-tone horns) are banned except for police van, ambulance and fire brigades under provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The noise standards for motor vehicles, air conditioners, refrigerators, gensets and certain types of construction equipment are prescribed in the Schedules of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, Dave said.

Tags: noise pollution

Related Stories

Freshly released statistics by the ministry of environment reveals that Chennai is among the seven metropolitan cities to have exceeded permissible noise pollution levels.

Noise levels alarmingly high in Chennai, says Centre’s recent stats

The city, which had managed to keep its noise pollution at check, with an exception during the festivals, is now on a high pitch.
11 Apr 2017 1:29 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni mesmerises Ben Stokes with his dance moves

MS Dhoni may not be Rising Pune Supergaint captain anymore, but he’s enjoying his time with the franchise in the 10th edition of the IPL. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

'Don't be hurtful': Rajinikanth urges film critics

Rajini will next be seen in Shankar's '2.0'.
 

Australia's Steve O’Keefe was charged for making this sexually offensive comment

Steve O’Keefe's comments were reportedly directed towards New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Manish Pandey has some suggestions for KKR bowlers

Mumbai Indians chased down 64 in the final 30 balls to pull off a sensational victory with one ball to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Selfie time: Modi rides the Delhi metro with Australian PM Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)
 

Study reveals the top 3 sex topics couples avoid talking about

Past sexual encounters topped the list (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Biometric attendance devices spark fights

The devices were pre-loaded with the details of sanitary workers. But a few workers under one Sanitation Field Assistant (SFA) were listed under another SFA, which led to clashes between SFAs.

Hyderabad: Zonal head turns deaf ear to boss

GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy on October 21, 2016, directed the zonal commissioner to shuffle the 85 Sanitation Field Assistants (SFAs) in Kukatpally twin circles.

Jaipur: Man makes video with snake around his neck, loses life

Representational image (Photo: File)

No work, full pay for GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) needs to address the corruption, which is allegedly rampant among the ranks in the two Kukatpally circles, 14A and 14B.

EC conducted bypoll in Kashmir 'ignoring' MHA advice

Eight people were killed and 150 others were injured in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham