Nation, Current Affairs

Budget Session a winner for treasury benches: Narendra Modi

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
BJP put up an impressive show in state polls while the government was able to secure passage of many key bills in Parliament, says Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Budget Session as a "winner" for the treasury benches, saying the BJP put up an impressive show in state polls while the government was able to secure passage of many key bills in Parliament.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting a day before the session ends, Modi also pitched for pushing reform and development agenda, asserting that there is a "positive" public mood in the favour of the ruling dispensation as it completes its third anniversary the next month.

"This is a golden opportunity for us to lift the lives of the poor, the deprived...This is the time for doing more development and reforms," he said.

The BJP MPs were also informed about a one-month programme to celebrate the government's third anniversary from May 24.

Briefing reporters following the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that Modi called the session very constructive with the Lok Sabha passing 21 bills and the Rajya Sabha 14. These include the GST bills and also the politically important OBC bill.

The Prime Minister said the BJP notched up a massive win in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls during the session.

The hope his government had generated among the masses in 2014 has turned into confidence, he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu also spoke and outlined the one-month programme to celebrate the government's third anniversary, Kumar said.

Heaping praise on Modi, Naidu referred to the last night's meeting of 33 NDA constituents in which important allies like Parkash Singh Badal of Akali Dal and Chandrababu Naidu of TDP spoke about his "transformative" leadership.

"Modi has emerged as the poor's messiah," he claimed.

On the occasion, Modi noted that it was the birth anniversary of Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Rama, and said he was a living example of a "dedicated social worker" which should inspire one and all.

Tags: narendra modi, parliament, bjp, budget session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A lot of women feel men are selfish when it comes to sex: study

Research also shows men make women orgasm to feel more masculine (Photo: Pixabay)
 

MBBS student delivers baby on train with senior's help through Whatsapp

Quick thinking and technology put to good use (Photo: Facebook)
 

PV Sindhu, unknown Nikhar Garg in fray for BWF athletes' commission

PV Sindhu., who clinched silver medal at the Rio Olympics, is among the nine shuttlers vying for a position in the Badminton World Federation's Athletes Commission. (Photo: )
 

Life beyond Earth? New NASA findings may indicate that

(Representational image)
 

Future Airpods could charge Apple devices

(Representational image)
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Blame me for loss, says Shane Watson

"I didn't start well with the bat and I'm certainly to blame, getting out in the first over," said Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Shane Watson. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Unfair not to allow debate on Goa Guv's role in forming govt: Digvijaya

Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh (Photo: PTI)

If Pak hangs Kulbhushan, India must declare Balochistan independent: Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena backs Gaikwad, says blaming politicians is now a fashion

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: PTI)

Mount pressure on Pakistan to secure Kulbhushan's release: Cong to PM

An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, is shown during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Triple talaq impacts dignity of Muslim women: Centre to SC

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham