Statue missing from Kumarakottam Murugan temple near Kancheepuram

Chennai: In a shocking incident, miscreants had stolen a bronze statue of a deity weighing 7.5 kg from Kumarakottam Murugan temple near Kancheepuram on Saturday.

The stolen statue has been identified as the statue of Katcheswarar Sivachariar kept in ‘utsava mandapam’ of the temple with 4 other bronze statues.

“More devotees visit the Kumarkottam temple on Saturdays and conduct special poojas. They will also perform poojas to 5 deities kept at the mandapam. The devotees found one of the statues missing on Saturday evening,” police sources said. Meanwhile, devotees alleged that the CCTV cameras installed on temple premises remain nonfunctional. “The government should install and maintain CCTV cameras at temples. Recently a 7 kg golden statue was stolen from Ekambareswarar temple,” the devotees said.

The police also added that the gates and doors of the temple and mandapam remain intact. “We have yet to determine when and how the statue was stolen,” the police said. Meanwhile, the Sivakanchi police, based on the complaint of temple executive officer Thiyagarajan, have registered a case and are investigating.