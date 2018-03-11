N Chandrababu Naidu holds meet to finalise Rajya Sabha candidates

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a three-hour-long meeting with ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao on Saturday at the Secretariat, over finalising the candidates for Rajya Sabha. He discussed at length the Rajya Sabha candidates and Delhi developments, apart from getting feedback on what New Delhi is thinking over Andhra Pradesh.

“Former Union minister Daggubati Purandheswari’s comments over the state government’s inability in even constructing compound walls also for Central institutions allotted for the state government came up for discussion in the meeting,” sources said and added that the CM has directed the ministers to give a strong counter to her comments.

During the meeting itself, the CM spoke to MPs over phone to elicit the details of Delhi developments and also elicited their opinion over selecting the RS candidates.