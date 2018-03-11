search on deccanchronicle.com
Doctors use patient's severed leg as pillow in UP's Jhansi, probe ordered

ANI
Published Mar 11, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 8:57 am IST
The incident is of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where the victim claimed that the staff put his amputated leg under his head.
The victim, who was the cleaner of a school bus, met with an accident and was sent to the Jhansi medical college after preliminary treatment at a local health centre. (Photo: ANI)
Jhansi: In a shocking incident of medical negligence, a road accident victim's severed leg was allegedly used as a pillow to prop him up in the emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Jhansi.

The incident is of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where the victim claimed that the hospital staff put his amputated leg under his head in order to help him.

 

After the case came to light, Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College principal Sadhna Kaushik assured strict action against those who are found guilty.

"He was given immediate medical aid. The doctor looked for something to raise his head. Patient's attendant used the leg for the same. We've set up a committee. Strict action will be taken if our staff is found to be at fault," she added.

She also informed that a four-member committee was constituted to find out as to who put the severed leg under the patient's head.

Later, the Principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College Sadhna Kaushik informed that a senior resident orthopedic doctor, an EMO nurse in-charge and one other person was suspended in the concerned matter.

A departmental proceeding has also been initiated against consultant on-call doctor in the matter.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that state government will take action in the concerned matter only when he will get proper information about the incident.

The victim, who was the cleaner of a school bus, met with an accident and was sent to the Jhansi medical college after preliminary treatment at a local health centre.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors amputated his leg to prevent the infection from spreading.

