search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Invited for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s event in J&K on different pretexts, allege locals

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Groups of people raised 'azadi' slogans at an event of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Srinagar on Saturday.
Asked about the people's allegations, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said it was he who was invited to Kashmir and he had not invited those people but would be available to hear whatever they want to say. (Photo: PTI)
 Asked about the people's allegations, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said it was he who was invited to Kashmir and he had not invited those people but would be available to hear whatever they want to say. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Groups of people raised "azadi" slogans at an event of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Srinagar on Saturday and left midway alleging that they were tricked into participating in the programme.

As Ravi Shankar was speaking at Paigham-e-Mohabbat (message of love) function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) lawns, people started to leave the venue, forcing the spiritual leader to cut short his speech.

 

The people alleged they did not know that Ravi Shankar was to speak there and were invited to the programme on different pretexts.

“We reached here early in the morning. We were told that we will be given jobs and some management company is giving training here”, a group of youths from Pantha Chowk area of the city said.

Another group from central Kashmir's Budgam district said they were told some religious scholar was to shed light on Islam.

"We would not have participated in this event had we known who was to speak. We were tricked by the organisers," they claimed.

A group of students alleged that they were promised cricket kits by the organisers.

"We were promised cricket kits and money. But we have not been given anything, not even a glass of water," Javed Ahmad, a student from Baramulla district, said.

The people raised pro-freedom slogans at the event, but dispersed peacefully later.

Asked about the people's allegations, Ravi Shankar said it was he who was invited to Kashmir and he had not invited those people but would be available to hear whatever they want to say.

Earlier, the Art of Living founder in his speech said he wanted to see Kashmir as the Switzerland of Asia.

"I want to see an atmosphere of beauty, peace and love here, for which we all have to work together If we think about past only, then we will remain sad. We should look forward. We have the courage and power to be resilient and think about our future," he said.

Later, talking to reporters at another location, Ravi Shankar said he had come to Kashmir to hear the people.

"I will be meeting several delegations, including victims of violence. I will hear them over the next two days and I want to create a wave of happiness and an atmosphere of love in Kashmir," he said.

Tags: art of living event in srinagar, sri sri ravishankar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5/5T to get Android 8.1 update soon

OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition, which got launched recently.
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Here’s what Jahan’s first husband said

Hasin Jahan also claimed that her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami’s mother and brother tortured her and tried to kill her. She later alleged that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami demands thorough investigation into wife Hasin Jahan's allegations

"There have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don't want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly," said Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan's allegations. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Why is Xiaomi putting a notch in the top corner of the display?

With the selfie camera going up to a practical position, the user experience on the Mi MIX 2S could certainly improve by heavily.
 

Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami: Wife Hasin Jahan's claims shocking but will protect her and daughter

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Need to look back at Vedas to fight climate change: Modi at solar summit

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Over 30,000 ‘agitated’ Maha farmers reach Mumbai, demand loan waiver

The march, led by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) -- a peasants’ front of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was launched from Nashik on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Not meeting Rahul Gandhi before Guj polls was a mistake: Patidar leader Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel said, 'It was a mistake. Had I met him (Rahul Gandhi), the BJP would have won 79 and not 99 seats.' (Photo: File)

Father arrested for killing 13-year-old daughter over relationship with boy in Delhi

As per the police, the father murdered his daughter after he allegedly found his daughter with a boy. (Representational image)

Me, my sister have ‘completely forgiven’ our father’s killers: Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, 'We were very upset and hurt and for many years we were quite angry. But, somehow, completely...in fact, completely (forgiven).' (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham