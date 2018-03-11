search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Need to look back at Vedas to fight climate change: Modi at solar summit

ANI
Published Mar 11, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
French President Macron said, 'We take new commitment to deliver complete results for our countries and planet.'
Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan.
 Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested looking back to the Vedas in a bid to combat climate change at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance.

"Vedas consider the Sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way," Modi said in New Delhi.

 

The Prime Minister also listed out ten action points to bring about a worldwide solar revolution.

"We all have to think about the way forward. I have ten action points in my mind that I want to share with you. First of all, we have to ensure that better and affordable solar technology is available and accessible to everyone. We need to increase the solar proportion in our energy mix," Modi said.

He added that solar solutions will also encourage innovation.

"We have to encourage innovation so that solar solutions can be provided for various needs. We will have to provide concessional financing and low-risk finance for solar projects," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed on the development of regulatory aspects and standards.

"Regulatory aspects and standards have to be developed which should adopt solar solutions and speed up their development. Developing countries will have to develop consultancy support for bankable solar projects, to emphasise greater inclusiveness and participation in our efforts," he added.

"We need to create a comprehensive network of centers of excellence. We should make the ISA Secretariat strong and professional," he asserted.

The prime minister concluded his address by quoting the Shanthi Mantra from The Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, "Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya", which means "From darkness, lead me to light".

"If you want to serve the whole humanity then I am confident that after coming out of personal filings, like a family we will be able to bring unity and solidarity in the objectives and efforts," he added.

Addressing the summit, French president Macron said, “With Prime Minister Modi we are committed and we have same obsession-creating momentum, inspiring people and gathering them to deliver results. But we're obsessed by concrete results, so now we are creating new momentum; we take new commitment to deliver complete results for our countries and planet.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among other dignitaries from over 50 countries.

Tags: international solar alliance, modi-macron chair first solar summit, emmanuel macron, narendra modi, solar revolution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 5/5T to get Android 8.1 update soon

OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition, which got launched recently.
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Here’s what Jahan’s first husband said

Hasin Jahan also claimed that her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami’s mother and brother tortured her and tried to kill her. She later alleged that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami demands thorough investigation into wife Hasin Jahan's allegations

"There have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don't want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly," said Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan's allegations. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Why is Xiaomi putting a notch in the top corner of the display?

With the selfie camera going up to a practical position, the user experience on the Mi MIX 2S could certainly improve by heavily.
 

Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami: Wife Hasin Jahan's claims shocking but will protect her and daughter

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Invited for Sri Sri Ravishankar’s event in J&K on different pretexts, allege locals

Asked about the people's allegations, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar said it was he who was invited to Kashmir and he had not invited those people but would be available to hear whatever they want to say. (Photo: PTI)

Over 30,000 ‘agitated’ Maha farmers reach Mumbai, demand loan waiver

The march, led by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) -- a peasants’ front of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), was launched from Nashik on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Not meeting Rahul Gandhi before Guj polls was a mistake: Patidar leader Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel said, 'It was a mistake. Had I met him (Rahul Gandhi), the BJP would have won 79 and not 99 seats.' (Photo: File)

Father arrested for killing 13-year-old daughter over relationship with boy in Delhi

As per the police, the father murdered his daughter after he allegedly found his daughter with a boy. (Representational image)

Me, my sister have ‘completely forgiven’ our father’s killers: Rahul

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, 'We were very upset and hurt and for many years we were quite angry. But, somehow, completely...in fact, completely (forgiven).' (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham