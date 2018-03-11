search on deccanchronicle.com
Include religious books, moral science in school curriculum: Maneka Gandhi

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2018, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 4:44 pm IST
Maneka Gandhi suggested modifying the curriculum to promote greater religious tolerance among the students.
The child and development minister made the suggestion at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Union minister Maneka Gandhi has suggested the Human Resource Development ministry to include books of all religions in the school curriculum as well as provide moral science classes to promote greater religious tolerance among the students.

The child and development minister made the suggestion at the 65th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) recently. It is the highest decision making body in the education sector.

 

To promote greater tolerance among students belonging to different religions, the minister (Maneka Gandhi) suggested moral science classes and religious books of all religions so that students can start appreciating other religions, an official documentation of the meeting read.

Odisha's Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra, also present at the meeting, suggested modifying the curriculum in a way so as to "endorse the feelings of religious tolerance and patriotism.

Having vegetarian menu for mid-day meals served in schools, saying 'Jai Hind' instead of 'present mam or sir' during school attendance and remodelling of the NCERT syllabus to ensure value and culture-based education were among the other suggestions made during the meeting.

Tags: maneka gandhi, religion, education, badri narayan patra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




