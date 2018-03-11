search on deccanchronicle.com
Check for skeletons: BJP leader urges Tripura chief to get septic tanks cleaned

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2018, 2:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 2:31 pm IST
BJP leader Sunil Deodhar alleged that the CPI(M) is a party of murderers and they might have hidden skeletons in the septic tanks.
BJP Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar has urged newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to get the septic tanks of all ministers' quarters cleaned before these are occupied, as skeletons could be hidden there. (Photo: AFP)
Agartala: BJP Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar has urged newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to get the septic tanks of all ministers' quarters cleaned before these are occupied, as skeletons could be hidden there.

He alleged that the CPI(M) is a party of murderers and they might have hidden skeletons in the septic tanks.

 

"I request Biplab Kumar Deb, new CM of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them. It should be recollected that a woman's skeleton was found in septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar's quarter on Jan 4, 2005 but the case was deliberately suppressed," Deodhar tweeted.

A woman's skeleton had been found in the septic tank of former chief minister Manik Sarkar's quarter on January 4, 2005. There had been an investigation, but its report was not published.

"If our ministers occupy the quarters without cleaning them and checking things, someone might blame us," Deodhar later told reporters.

Reacting to it, CPI(M) spokesperson Gautam Das asked the new government to go ahead and check the septic tanks. "Let them check. We do not have any problem," Das, also the party's central committee member, told news agency PTI.

When asked about this, state Director General of Police (DGP) Akhil Kumar Shukla said, "The police did not cover up any issue." He said allegations raised by political parties would be examined by the police.

Shukla said law and order in the state is normal but there were efforts to spread rumours that law and order has degenerated. "Stern action would be taken against rumour-mongers," he said.

After the election results were announced on March 3, 25 people were arrested and legal action was taken against 34 others following complaints of post-poll violence and other unlawful activities.

Tags: bjp tripura in-charge sunil deodhar, tripura chief minister biplab deb, tripura polls
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala




