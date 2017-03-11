Nation, Current Affairs

We promised development, but UP chose votebank politics: Congress

ANI
Published Mar 11, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 4:21 pm IST
Justifying his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said the formula of association did not fail.
New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Congress Party on Saturday attempted to downplay its dismal show in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, saying the people had kept vote bank politics above development.

Justifying his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said the formula of association did not fail.

"Akhilesh Yadav brought about development in the state. In order to strengthen that development, the Congress allied with the Samajwadi Party. The people of Uttar Pradesh today have kept votebank politics above development," Shukla told ANI.

Ending speculations that the victory in Uttar Pradesh would boost the BJP's prospects in the next general elections, Shukla asserted that the electoral scene would be different in 2019.

"Just like they did nothing at the Centre for three years, they are going to do nothing in UP as well. The people will realise their mistakes then," he said.

While trying to cover the defeat in Uttar Pradesh by pointing to success in Punjab, another Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal said they were sure that they would win owing to the SAD-BJP government's failure in the state.

"We were aware in UP that we have less numbers. If you say defeat, it is in Uttarakhand. We are neck-and-neck in Goa and are leading in Manipur," Bansal told ANI.

Bansal opined that the people have given another chance to Prime Minister Modi, expecting him to work towards their welfare.

"The people have again given him an opportunity, but his growing arrogance would not help. He should now be determined to work towards the welfare of the people," he said.

Expressing happiness over the Punjab mandate, Bansal said they were always sure about the Congress winning in the state.

"We have always maintained that the SAB-BJP on the one hand and AAP on the other would fight for the second and third position. The Congress will surely lead far ahead of others," he said.

With leads for all 403 seats in UP available, the BJP has gained a near four-fifths majority with 321 seats. The SP-Congress alliance has been relegated to 60 seats and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stands decimated with just 18 seats.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases in the months of February and March.

A total of 4,854 candidates were in fray for 403 Assembly constituencies.

