Hyderabad: Finance minister Etela Rajender will present the annual Budget for 2017-2018 on March 13. The Business Advisory Committee decided that the session will be held till March 25.

The Telangana Appropriation Bill 2017 will be presented on the last date. The session will have 14 working days.

Congress Deputy Floor leader Dr G. Chinna Reddy described it as “shortest session ever to be held.”