Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: 2 TDP MLAs suspended for interrupting Governor’s address

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
It is not good on the part of the TDP members to conduct themselves otherwise, governor said.
Governor E S L Narasimhan addressed a joint sitting of the Legislature yesterday on the first day of the Budget session. (Photo: PTI)
 Governor E S L Narasimhan addressed a joint sitting of the Legislature yesterday on the first day of the Budget session. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Two members of Opposition TDP were on Saturday suspended from the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the remainder of the Budget session for allegedly interrupting the Governor's address to the State Legislature.

The main Opposition Congress, BJP and CPI(M) walked out in protest after their appeals for reconsidering the suspension of TDP members-- A Revanth Reddy and S Venkata Veeraiah--was not accepted.

Governor E S L Narasimhan addressed a joint sitting of the Legislature yesterday on the first day of the Budget session. His speech was allegedly disrupted due to sloganeering by these two legislators.

As the House met for the day, Speaker S Madhusudanachary said he had appealed to the members to follow high standards of dignity and decorum and that there are rules to this effect as well.

It is not good on the part of the TDP members to conduct themselves otherwise, he said.

Noting that it was decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to run the House as per good traditions of Parliamentary practices and that the Speaker had also made an appeal, Legislative Affairs minister T Harish Rao said it is painful that the two TDP members raised slogans during the Governor's address.

He then moved the motion for suspension of the two TDP members which was announced by the Speaker.

Calling the suspension "undemocratic", Leader of Opposition (Congress) K Jana Reddy appealed for reconsidering the suspension of the TDP members.

Observing that the TDP members expressed themselves by sitting in their chairs and also that it (protest) was peaceful as compared to previous instances, BJP floor leader G Kishan Reddy also appealed for reconsidering the decision to suspend the TDP members.

The Legislative Affairs minister said the suspended members should apologise for their action.

Tags: telangana legislative assembly, tdp, budget session, state legislature
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Inside pics: Salman, Karisma, Karan, Malaika, others have a ball at bash

Some of the pictures of the bash shared on Instagram.
 

MS Dhoni unlikely to witness Virat Kohli and Co take on Australia in Ranchi Test

If MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand side reaches semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the former Indian cricket team skipper won’t be able to reach Ranchi and witness the third India versus Australia Test in his hometown Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Shah Rukh undergoes shoulder surgery again, shares news in the sweetest way

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in 'Raees' earlier this year.
 

India vs Australia Test cricket series: Pat Cummins replaces injured Mitchell Starc

In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option, said Trevor Hohns, head of Australian selection committee. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why BCCI decided to withdraw complaint against Steve Smith over DRS row

According to sources in Indian cricket Board, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland requested BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to not press charges, reminding him of the cordial bilateral relations they shared through the years. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Five-year-old spells Sanskrit word correctly to become youngest spelling bee champ

The five-year-old became the youngest ever champion in the competition which was previously won by Indians. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP defeat hurts, need hard decisions: Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters toss flowers on the cutout of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate winning seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

UP polls: BJP headed for big win in Modi's constituency of Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people during his road show in Varanasi last Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel citation recovered from jungles

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

'This is a bad loss, it hurts': Congress after humiliating loss in UP

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP 'tsunami' in UP, no pan-India leader who can take on Modi: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham