Telangana: 2 TDP MLAs suspended for interrupting Governor’s address

Governor E S L Narasimhan addressed a joint sitting of the Legislature yesterday on the first day of the Budget session. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Two members of Opposition TDP were on Saturday suspended from the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the remainder of the Budget session for allegedly interrupting the Governor's address to the State Legislature.

The main Opposition Congress, BJP and CPI(M) walked out in protest after their appeals for reconsidering the suspension of TDP members-- A Revanth Reddy and S Venkata Veeraiah--was not accepted.

Governor E S L Narasimhan addressed a joint sitting of the Legislature yesterday on the first day of the Budget session. His speech was allegedly disrupted due to sloganeering by these two legislators.

As the House met for the day, Speaker S Madhusudanachary said he had appealed to the members to follow high standards of dignity and decorum and that there are rules to this effect as well.

It is not good on the part of the TDP members to conduct themselves otherwise, he said.

Noting that it was decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to run the House as per good traditions of Parliamentary practices and that the Speaker had also made an appeal, Legislative Affairs minister T Harish Rao said it is painful that the two TDP members raised slogans during the Governor's address.

He then moved the motion for suspension of the two TDP members which was announced by the Speaker.

Calling the suspension "undemocratic", Leader of Opposition (Congress) K Jana Reddy appealed for reconsidering the suspension of the TDP members.

Observing that the TDP members expressed themselves by sitting in their chairs and also that it (protest) was peaceful as compared to previous instances, BJP floor leader G Kishan Reddy also appealed for reconsidering the decision to suspend the TDP members.

The Legislative Affairs minister said the suspended members should apologise for their action.