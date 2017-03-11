Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh costs on petitioner for frivolous PIL

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 11, 2017, 3:00 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 3:04 am IST
The petition claimed that the construction of the illegal structure posed a grave threat to the safety of all air passengers moving in,out.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: With a view to preventing frivolous PILs being filed across the country, the Supreme Court on Friday slapped Rs 5 lakhs fine on a PIL petitioner Syed Kamaruddheen, an automobile mechanic from Tamil Nadu who had challenged the permission granted to a super special speciality hospital in Thanjavur.

The Chief Justice J.S. Khehar, heading a three-judge Bench told senior counsel Mahalakshmi Pavani, appearing for the petitioner “You are challenging the construction of a super speciality hospital in a semi-urban area. Your PIL is for a public cause or anti-public.”

The Bench which included Justices D .Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul rejected the plea of the senior counsel that the hospital was constructed in violation of several town planning rules including those that impinged upon air safety norms. Senior counsel K. Subramanian, appearing for the hospital opposed the allegations.

According to the petitioner as per the rules any structure within a 2,400 meter radius from the local airport should be less than 12 meter in height. However, in this case the hospital S R Meenatchi Hospital measured 25 meter in height as the management had constructed a 6 storied super structure as against the sanctioned 4 floors. The rules were violated with the active connivance of the government machinery and then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa had inaugurated it in 2003, the petitioner said.

The petition claimed that the construction of the illegal structure posed a grave threat to the safety of all air passengers moving in and out.  Besides the safety of the patients and people visiting the said hospital was also in danger, it was claimed.

However, an angry CJI asked: “How can you challenge the construction of super speciality hospital which is meant for people?” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the other judge in the bench, said, “You are a front for some person.”

The CJI then asked the senior counsel “how much cost we should impose on you? As the counsel pleaded that the petitioner was a mere mechanic, Justice Khehar said “He has engaged a senior counsel. The senior the counsel the higher the cost should be.” The counsel said she was a small senior counsel and pleaded that no fine be imposed.

However, the bench was not impressed with the argument as it imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner to be paid within 4 weeks. If the petitioner fails to pay the amount within the stipulated time, the matter should be listed again after four weeks, for enhancement of the fine amount, Justice Khehar added.

Tags: petitioners, thanjavur, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why BCCI decided to withdraw complaint against Steve Smith over DRS row

According to sources in Indian cricket Board, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland requested BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to not press charges, reminding him of the cordial bilateral relations they shared through the years. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Five-year-old spells Sanskrit word correctly to become youngest spelling bee champ

The five-year-old became the youngest ever champion in the competition which was previously won by Indians. (Photo: Youtube)
 

I-League: Bengaluru FC lock horns with Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC have had a mix bag journey in I-League till now. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co take a break to rejuvenate

Indian cricketers Abhinav Mukund, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and Karun Nair went trekking on Friday. (Photo: Ravichandran Ashwin/Twitter)
 

McDonalds, Burger King could fire staff if this works well

(Representational Image)
 

Priyanka is unique and special, cannot be compared to Deepika: Madhu Chopra

Priyanka and Deepika, 31, were seen together in SLB's 'Bajirao Mastani'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana snubs centre’s diktat on RERA

This requires the TS government to notify the rules, including the general rules and agreement for sale rules, setting up the Authority and Appellate Tribunal by April 30. (Representational image)

Telangana: Krishna board spurns water plea from Srisailam

View of the Nagarjunasagar dam.

Telangana: Realty czars bully to water down act

The Centre brought the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 to protect buyers from errant builders.

BJP will form government in Tripura in 2018: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Sabha passes bill to amend Enemy Property Act

Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham