Report on ties in ‘balanced way’: China to Indian media

New Delhi: Amid the unease in Sino-India ties over a range of issues, China has appealed to the Indian media to report on bilateral relations in a "more balanced way".

Addressing a Holi reception for the media last night, Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said he was impressed by the progress made by the Indian media. However, he said, "I humbly request the media here to report on China-India relations in a more balanced way." "What impressed me most is the big progress of the media, compared with my first term in India 28 years ago. Firstly, the media has developed very fast. Traditional media, social media, 24-hour Television shows a lot of breaking news," said Luo, who is in India on his second posting.He said the development really means information explosion and freedom of speech in India.