Nation, Current Affairs

In a first, Supreme Court issues warrant on High Court judge

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 11, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Justice Karnan is the first serving high court judge against whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the apex court.
In Kolkata, Justice Karnan hit back at the Supreme Court over the warrant to ensure his presence before it on March 31, calling it “unconstitutional”, and alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit.
 In Kolkata, Justice Karnan hit back at the Supreme Court over the warrant to ensure his presence before it on March 31, calling it “unconstitutional”, and alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit.

New Delhi/Kolkata: In an order unprecedented in the annals of India’s judiciary, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Justice C.S. Karnan of Calcutta High Court as he failed to appear for the second time to answer contempt charges for his allegations of corruption against judges of the Madras High Court and the apex court.

Justice Karnan is the first serving high court judge against whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the apex court in a contempt case. In Kolkata, Justice Karnan hit back at the Supreme Court over the warrant to ensure his presence before it on March 31, calling it “unconstitutional”, and alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit.

“I had complained against 20 judges and a former Prime Minister for which a suo moto case has been registered against me. They are harassing me intentionally. One Constitution cannot act as a barrier against another constitutional body,” he said.  

“Supreme Court is not my master and high court is not the servant. My next step will be… I will use my judicial power. All seven judges have to resign and should be prosecuted,” Justice Karnan told reporters at his home.

A seven-judge bench headed by CHI J.S. Khehar took strong note of Justice Karnan’s non-appearance despite being served with the contempt notice, and asked West Bengal’s DGP to execute the warrant. The court said it would “appreciate” if the warrant was served by the DGP. “Despite service, wherein the presence of Justice C.S. Karnan in this Court was imperative, he has neither came in person, nor through counsel,” the bench said.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out to watch Alia-Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Amitabh Bachchan launched on Thursday a joint initiative between Ramesh Sippy's Academy of Cinema and Entertainment and Mumbai University for film courses. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches Ramesh Sippy's initiative for Mumbai University
The cast and crew of the film 'Fukrey 2' celebrated the wrap of the film with a bash late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Fukrey 2 celebrate wrap of the film with a bash
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Akshay, Kareena, other stars are a visual treat
John Abraham, Subhash Ghai, Bhagyashree, Amyra Dastur and Sapna Bhavnani were spotted at a fashion show for the visually impaired in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Subhash Ghai honour winners of beauty pageant for visually impaired
Numerous celebrities from B-Town walked the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Week held in Goa on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny, Gauahar, Daisy, Rhea look stunning at Indian Beach Fashion Week
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why BCCI decided to withdraw complaint against Steve Smith over DRS row

According to sources in Indian cricket Board, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland requested BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to not press charges, reminding him of the cordial bilateral relations they shared through the years. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Five-year-old spells Sanskrit word correctly to become youngest spelling bee champ

The five-year-old became the youngest ever champion in the competition which was previously won by Indians. (Photo: Youtube)
 

I-League: Bengaluru FC lock horns with Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC have had a mix bag journey in I-League till now. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co take a break to rejuvenate

Indian cricketers Abhinav Mukund, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and Karun Nair went trekking on Friday. (Photo: Ravichandran Ashwin/Twitter)
 

McDonalds, Burger King could fire staff if this works well

(Representational Image)
 

Priyanka is unique and special, cannot be compared to Deepika: Madhu Chopra

Priyanka and Deepika, 31, were seen together in SLB's 'Bajirao Mastani'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana snubs centre’s diktat on RERA

This requires the TS government to notify the rules, including the general rules and agreement for sale rules, setting up the Authority and Appellate Tribunal by April 30. (Representational image)

Telangana: Krishna board spurns water plea from Srisailam

View of the Nagarjunasagar dam.

Telangana: Realty czars bully to water down act

The Centre brought the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 to protect buyers from errant builders.

BJP will form government in Tripura in 2018: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Sabha passes bill to amend Enemy Property Act

Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham