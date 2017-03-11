In a first, Supreme Court issues warrant on High Court judge

In Kolkata, Justice Karnan hit back at the Supreme Court over the warrant to ensure his presence before it on March 31, calling it “unconstitutional”, and alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit.

New Delhi/Kolkata: In an order unprecedented in the annals of India’s judiciary, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Justice C.S. Karnan of Calcutta High Court as he failed to appear for the second time to answer contempt charges for his allegations of corruption against judges of the Madras High Court and the apex court.

Justice Karnan is the first serving high court judge against whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the apex court in a contempt case. In Kolkata, Justice Karnan hit back at the Supreme Court over the warrant to ensure his presence before it on March 31, calling it “unconstitutional”, and alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit.

“I had complained against 20 judges and a former Prime Minister for which a suo moto case has been registered against me. They are harassing me intentionally. One Constitution cannot act as a barrier against another constitutional body,” he said.

“Supreme Court is not my master and high court is not the servant. My next step will be… I will use my judicial power. All seven judges have to resign and should be prosecuted,” Justice Karnan told reporters at his home.

A seven-judge bench headed by CHI J.S. Khehar took strong note of Justice Karnan’s non-appearance despite being served with the contempt notice, and asked West Bengal’s DGP to execute the warrant. The court said it would “appreciate” if the warrant was served by the DGP. “Despite service, wherein the presence of Justice C.S. Karnan in this Court was imperative, he has neither came in person, nor through counsel,” the bench said.