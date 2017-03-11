Nation, Current Affairs

Forget 2019, start planning for 2024 general elections: Omar tells Oppn

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
It's a BJP tsunami in Uttar Pradesh and not a ripple in a small pond, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It's a BJP "tsunami" in Uttar Pradesh and not a ripple in a small pond, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said and advised the opposition to forget 2019 and start planning for the 2024 general elections.

He said there is no leader with a pan-India acceptability who can take on Modi and no party which can challenge the BJP in 2019.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the opposition needs to shift its strategy "from mere criticism to a positive alternative" and the results in other states give some hope that the BJP is not unbeatable.

"In a nutshell there is no leader today with a pan India acceptability who can take on Modi and the BJP in 2019. At this rate we might as well forget 2019 and start planning/hoping for 2024," he posted on Twitter.

In a short twitter-spree, he said, "How the hell did almost all the experts/analysts miss this wave in UP? It's a tsunami not a ripple in a small pond (sic)."

"Punjab, Goa and Manipur would certainly suggest that the BJP isn't unbeatable but strategy needs to shift from criticism to positive alternate.

"I have said this before and I will say it again the voter needs to be given an alternative agenda that is based on what we will do better," he said.

Abdullah said criticising the Prime Minister "will only take us so far" and that the voter needs to know there is an option available to them that has a clear positive road map.

Tags: omar abdullah, bjp, uttar pradesh, assembly elections 2017, assembly election results 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

BJP is now 9 seats away from forming a government in Manipur. (Photo: PTI)

Manipur election results 2017: House hung but BJP confident of govt

The LJP which is in alliance at Centre with BJP, and NPF in Nagaland may join the saffron party in govt formation.
10 Mar 2017 5:15 PM
Union Minister Manohar Parrikar, AAP Chif Arvind Kejriwal and NCP leader Churchill Alemao. (Photo: File)

Goa Assembly results 2017: Cong ahead in race; hung Assembly imminent

The former CM and Congress leader Rane wins, and the incumbent CM loses seat to Congress leader at Mandrem.
10 Mar 2017 5:14 PM
Prime MInister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (Photo: PTI/File)

Uttarakhand election results 2017: BJP rides Modi wave, annihilates Cong

In a massive defeat, the chief minister lost from both Haridwar rural and Kichha seats as the congress tally continues to fall.
10 Mar 2017 5:12 PM
Congress workers celebrate with a poster of PPCC President Capt. Amarinder Singh the party's thumping victory in the State Assembly polls. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab Assembly election results 2017: Congress victory, Captain’s birthday gift

Captain Amarinder Singh is leading with a decisive margin in the Amritsar East seat.
10 Mar 2017 5:11 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people during his road show in Varanasi before the last phase of elections. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results 2017: A historic landslide for BJP

The four-fifths majority for BJP in UP seriously boosts its chances of retaining power at the Centre in 2019.
10 Mar 2017 5:10 PM
Capturing power in UP has been a dream project for BJP after it was reduced to the margins of the state politics. (Photo: PTI)

LIVE Assembly election results 2017: BJP sweeps UP, U’khand; Cong returns in Punjab

SP-Cong bites the dust in UP; Kejriwal’s AAP fails to expand base outside Delhi; Congress leads in Manipur, Goa.
10 Mar 2017 5:09 PM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul Dravid to replace Anil Kumble as head coach after India-Australia Tests?

Rahul Dravid may soon find himself in former India and Karnataka teammate Anil Kumble's shoes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian media hits one below the belt, compares Virat Kohli with animals

Virat Kohli slammed Steve Smith after the Australian skipper tried to seek dressing room’s for using Decision Review System (DRS) during the second innings of the second India versus Australia Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistani actress Veena Mallik divorces husband of three years

The couple during happier times.
 

'When will you stop copying Virat Kohli?': Ahmed Shehzad trolled on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad came under the scanner once again, as fans trolled him on Twitter for immitating Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

Inside pics: Salman, Karisma, Karan, Malaika, others have a ball at bash

Some of the pictures of the bash shared on Instagram.
 

MS Dhoni unlikely to witness Virat Kohli and Co take on Australia in Ranchi Test

If MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand side reaches semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the former Indian cricket team skipper won’t be able to reach Ranchi and witness the third India versus Australia Test in his hometown Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AAP one of the tough competitors we faced: Prashant Kishor

Kishor was considered as one of the key poll strategists in Punjab for the Congress, which saw a revival in the state after 10 years of SAD-BJP combined rule.

Despite push by Congress, Akhilesh's cycle punctures in UP

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting near Aligarh. (Photo: AP)

Jawan Chandu Chavan who crossed LoC returns home after Pak ordeal

Chandu Chauhan being received by BSF personnel at the Attari border. (Photo: PTI)

Madras HC upholds life term to convicts for kidnapping girl

The division bench comprising justices S Nagamuthu and Anita Sumanth, however, disapproved the Chennai's Vth additional sessions judge's decision to acquit the five of the charges of making an unlawful assembly under the IPC.

Hope Ram temple will be constructed soon: Shiv Sena
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham