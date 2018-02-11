US weapons sold to Pak to fight Taliban being used against India

The sale of these weapons to Pakistan was cleared by the US Congress in October 2007 for the purposes of "self defence" and to aid the US operations against the Taliban in the country. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

New Delhi/Washington: India has given proof to United States that weapons like the US TOW-2A anti-tank guided missiles that were originally given to Pakistan to fight the Taliban, are now being used against the Indian Army.

In 2018 itself, at least 9 Indian soldiers have been killed in ceasefire violations and fire assaults by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

The sale of these weapons to Pakistan was cleared by the US Congress in October 2007 for the purposes of "self defence" and to aid the US operations against the Taliban in the country.

India and US renewed a 10-year defence framework agreement in 2015.

In 2016, India was designated a major defence partner by the US after which the US Congress voted to bring India on an equal footing with its other NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) allies for defence-related sales and transfer of technology.

The remnants of a missile that US sold Pakistan was recovered after a fire assault and brought to New Delhi to be shown as proof to US representatives.

Pointing out Pakistan's misuse of US missiles is also part of India's policy to make Pakistan lose face in the global arena.

In the past, India has objected to sale of lethal weapons to Pakistan,

President Trump also accused Pakistan of the same in one of his tweets earlier this year, accusing the country of harbouring terrorists despite US contributing billions of dollars in foreign aid.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" President Trump had tweeted on 1st January 2018.