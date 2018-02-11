Telangana: New mobile app to curb liquor MRP violations launched

The app would have the MRP of each of the total 880 liquor brands being sold in Telangana state. The app could be downloaded from Google Playstore. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The excise department on Saturday launched a new mobile app ‘Liquor Price’ that would enable consumers lodge complaints against liquor traders violating MRP and resorting to adulteration.

It also launched MRP charts of top selling 25 liquor brands and top-5 beer brands district-wise, which should be mandatorily displayed prominently at all liquor shops. This was to make consumers aware about MRP and use the app to complain in case of traders collecting higher amounts.

Installation of two CCTV cameras with recording facility was also mandatory at all liquor shops and would be linked with the central control room in Hyderabad for strict monitoring of liquor shops and check irregularities.

Consumers could instantly lodge complaints through the app in case traders sold above the MRP or they found the stuff adulterated.

Complaints about open-drinking near liquor shops/bars, untidy conditions, dilution, late night sale, old stock sale and permit room violations could also be lodged under general category.

Since cases of MRP violations were on the rise, the department hoped to put an end to this problem with this app.

Excise minister T. Padma Rao Goud launched the app at the Secretariat in the presence of excise co-mmissioner Somesh Kum-ar and excise enforcement director Akun Sabharwal.

“Till now, there was confusion among consumers over how and who to complain against liquor traders resorting to MRP violations or adulteration. The new app will solve this problem now. This will bring transparency and accountability in liquor sales,” the minister said.

Sabharwal said, “The app will display MRP of 90ml, 180ml bottles containing whiskey, brandy, vodka, rum etc. Consumers will be able to know the correct MRP of various liquor brands instantly and can lodge complaints in case of any MRP violation or other irregularities.

Consumers can also complain through WhatsApp number (7989111222), toll free number (1800-4252523).

The name, gazette serial number of liquor shop (displayed on MRP charts at all liquor shops) would be mentioned in the complaint. The app would capture the remaining data and send it to the State Task Force office in Hyderabad. A unique complaint nu-mber would be generated.

Somesh Kumar said, “If the complaint is found to be genuine, we will immediately close the shop for a week. A penalty of Rs 2 lakh will be levied for MRP violation, Rs 2.5 lakh for second offence and cancellation of licence for repeated offence.”