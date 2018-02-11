New Telangana Secretariat: Save Bison Polo Ground plea reaches PMO

Another team from Secunderabad which too had collected signatures and posted it to the PM’s residence at 7 Race Course Road, New Delhi, informed that 18,000-19,000 signed letters were sent. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Office of the Prime Minister has responded to a city-based petitioner who sent 1,000 signatures protesting new Secretariat at the Bison Polo Ground.

The PMO in its reply dated February 7, 2018 to the Chief Secretary of Telangana State has requested him to take action as appropriate.

It has also asked the CS to send a letter to the petitioner and upload a copy of the same on the portal.

Another team from Secunderabad which too had collected signatures and posted it to the PM’s residence at 7 Race Course Road, New Delhi, informed that 18,000-19,000 signed letters were sent.

In 2017, an online petition against the TS government’s proposed move to construct a new Secretariat at the Bison Polo Ground in Secunderabad was floated. It managed to collect 2,500 signatures, but 1,000 were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The petition said, “55 acres of history, and most importantly the environment, is under threat.”