search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No alliance if 'hue of saffron' remains in Rajini’s politics: Kamal Haasan

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 11, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
Actor-turned politician Kamal Hasaan also announced his plans to adopt a village in every district of Tamil Nadu.
Confident of raising funds for the elections, Kamal Haasan called upon the Tamil community across the world to come up with ideas. (Photo: PTI)
 Confident of raising funds for the elections, Kamal Haasan called upon the Tamil community across the world to come up with ideas. (Photo: PTI)

Cambridge: Slamming the current lot of political class in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned politician Kamal Hasaan on Saturday announced his plans to adopt a village in every district of the state.

"I am announcing a plan of adopting a village in every district of Tamil Nadu... With the vision of making them the best villages in the world," Hasaan said in his key note address at the annual Indian conference of the prestigious Harvard University.

 

Hasaan, who recently announced his foray into electoral politics said, "All is not well with Tamil Nadu," adding that he will begin with adopting one village and then scale up it to every district of Tamil Nadu.

The film actor quoted Mahatma Gandhi's idea of a self-reliant and self-sustainable village.

Responding to a question on another South movie star Rajinikanth joining politics, Haasan said one could not rule out an electoral alliance between the two.

If there is some commonality of thoughts and ideas between them and in the manifestos of the two political parties, an alliance may be on the cards, he said.

But, he quickly referred to the stark differences between them - on religion and on "saffron", which was interpreted as Rajinikanth's inclination towards the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

“There is a hue of saffron in Rajini's politics. If that doesn't change then I don't see an alliance with him. We are good friends but politics is different,” Haasan said. However, he kept the doors open.

"If necessary (I will hold hands with others)," Haasan said, noting that the case is unlikely.

He, however, ruled out a post-poll alliance.

"If there is no majority, it’s the people's verdict. Then I would not have to sit but stand and wait for the next time," he said indicating that he would prefer to be in the Opposition if his party does not get a majority.

"The reason I have started a new political party itself shows that I want to walk with the people, not the politicians," he said.

Responding to a question on love jihad, the actor said, "I think that a new revolution is on its way. I do not know about jihad, but love would triumph hate."

Hasaan said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal met him in Chennai and offered an alliance with his party.

"I intend to take it (the experience) not only from Mr Kejriwal but from others as well," he said.

Earlier, in his key note address, Hasaan rued that there is status quo and mediocrity in Tamil Nadu.

Confident of raising funds for the elections, Haasan called upon the Tamil community across the world to come up with ideas.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: kamal haasan, rajnikanth, harvard speech
Location: United States, Massachusetts, Cambridge




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video captures angry commuter confront blind man at train station

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specification leaks before MWC 2018

The device is said to ditch fingerprint sensor on the rear and sport an under-display fingerprint reader along with facial recognition technology, alike to the iPhone X.
 

Saudi women should not be forced to wear abaya: Senior cleric

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, requires them to wear the garment by law. (Photo: File)
 

5 Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies

Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour: Study

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour, researchers have found. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cadbury owner seeking chocolate tasters

Cadbury looking to hire choclate tasters. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM launches 1st Hindu temple project, addresses Indian diaspora in Dubai

The Prime Minister who arrived in Abu Dhabi from Jordan on the second leg of his three-nation tour on Saturday, was received by Mohammed Bin Zayed and other members of the Royal family. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

No essential services, benefits can be denied for want of Aadhaar, says UIDAI

UIDAI said Aadhaar is meant to bring transparency and accountability in public service deliveries through effective use of technology and it should not be misused. (Photo: File)

US weapons sold to Pak to fight Taliban being used against India

The sale of these weapons to Pakistan was cleared by the US Congress in October 2007 for the purposes of

Jammu Army camp seige: 5 soldiers, 1 civilian killed; 4 terrorists shot dead

A group of heavily-armed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who wore Army combat uniform attacked the family quarters in the camp on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

India, UAE ink 5 pacts as Modi meets Abu Dhabi crown prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Mohammed Bin Zayed and other members of the Royal family at Abu Dhabi airport. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham